Sen. John Hoeven: Cracking the code (again) to double oil recovery in Bakken and life of coal-fired plants

By Sen. John Hoeven

August 23, 2025 at 7:30 AM

North Dakota is an energy powerhouse for our nation, producing nearly 440 million barrels of oil in 2024, making our state the third-highest oil-producing state in the U.S. That’s a boon to our nation, which enjoys a stronger economy and greater energy security as a result.

Now, we are putting in place policies that will encourage partnerships between our oil and coal industries to crack the code on the Bakken once again through enhanced oil recovery (EOR), a tool that will empower our state to:

Double the oil recovery rate in the Bakken.

Double the life of coal-fired electric power plants.

The One Big Beautiful Bill (OB3) includes a measure we worked to include that properly incentivizes the use of CO2 injection for EOR, making it the clear choice for improving oil recovery in the Bakken. This policy enables our coal producers to capture CO2 at their power plants and sell it to the oil industry on a commercially viable basis, who pump it down wells to produce oil that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Importantly, we know it works because EOR is already used in conventional oil fields for increasing recovery rates. For instance, the Dakota Gasification Company supplies CO2 to the Weyburn Field in Canada for this exact purpose.

Last year, total production from the Bakken formation surpassed 5 billion barrels, and EOR has the potential to unlock at least an additional 5 billion barrels of oil out of the Bakken. Considering North Dakota’s coal-fired power plants currently produce about 30 million metric tons of CO2 each year, the oil industry would have an abundant supply of CO2 for enhanced oil recovery, and coal producers would have a new revenue stream to support their continued operations.

That’s a win across the board. The country could make better use of our abundant coal and oil reserves and provide more affordable energy for U.S. consumers, while supporting the reliability of the electrical grid. That last point is particularly important to the broader region, as North Dakota exports more than half of all electricity produced to out-of-state consumers.

The grid cannot afford to have our coal-fired power plants shut down. It relies on the baseload power provided by coal, which is available 24/7 and in all weather conditions. Maintaining our baseload power sources is critical to our national and economic security.

For these reasons, we organized a roundtable and planning session with Energy Secretary Chris Wright at the Energy & Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks to put together our game plan to Crack the Code 2.0. By bringing together our oil and coal industries in this way, we are maximizing the potential of our state’s vast energy reserves.

Through these efforts, our state and nation can look forward to a future with more affordable and reliable energy for years to come, supporting a stronger economy, a higher quality of life and a truly energy-dominant country.

John Hoeven, a Republican, represents North Dakota in the U.S. Senate.