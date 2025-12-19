Shell and Chevron quit Sea Cargo Charter in blow to voluntary decarbonisation framework

Sam ChambersDecember 17, 2025

Two of the biggest names in energy shipping have quietly exited the Sea Cargo Charter, raising fresh questions about industry commitment to voluntary emissions transparency and decarbonisation.

Shell and Chevron — both longstanding signatories to the Sea Cargo Charter’s framework for assessing and reporting climate alignment in shipping activities — are no longer listed among the reporting members on the charter’s site.

The Sea Cargo Charter was established as an industry-led, voluntary benchmark designed to help charterers and shipowners measure whether their shipping activities align with decarbonisation trajectories consistent with International Maritime Organization (IMO) goals. Signatories commit to disclosing greenhouse gas emissions and climate alignment of their chartering activities, covering dry bulk, tankers and liquefied gas carriers.

Today there are 33 charterers and operators as signatories to the charter with Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) the newest, signing up nine months ago.

Shipping markets continue to navigate a complex emissions landscape where voluntary initiatives sit alongside emerging mandatory requirements, investor expectations and tightening European Union rules.

With political momentum at the IMO facing setbacks following October’s vote to suspend the Net Zero Framework and other initiatives, such as the Net Zero Banking Alliance, losing traction, 2025 has turned into a fork in the road on shipping’s path to decarbonisation.

