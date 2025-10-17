ALARMISM

Shut The CCC Now!

6 hours ago

Guest Blogger

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Cunningham

The Climate Change Committee are getting desperate, as they face oblivion after the next election:

The UK should be prepared to cope with weather extremes as a result of at least 2C of global warming by 2050, independent climate advisers have said.

The country was “not yet adapted” to worsening weather extremes already occurring at current levels of warming, “let alone” what was expected to come, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) wrote in a letter addressed to the government.

The committee said they would advise that the UK prepare for climate change beyond the long-term temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

The committee released their last report in April this year, which said preparations in the UK for rising temperatures were “either too slow, has stalled, or [are] heading in the wrong direction”.

It warned that this lack of progress could leave the UK vulnerable to serious economic and health impacts in the decades ahead, from hospitals and care homes to food and water supplies.

And it said that the impacts of high temperatures were already apparent, for example in schools.

The CCC cited preliminary findings from the Department for Education, which reported there were on average 1.7 days of “extreme overheating”, as well as lost learning time due to heat.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx24kllyye1o

We are supposed to have already had 1.5C of global warming, but our weather is no more extreme than it ever was.

So, what does the CCC come up with? Lost learning time due to heat! How many weeks of learning are lost because of snow in winter, when half the teachers seem unable to commute to work?

They say the UK could expect increased heatwaves, drought and flooding, and wildfire season would likely extend into autumn. Yet there is no evidence that any of these things are happening.

This letter from the CCC is a blatant attempt to garner political support to oppose the Conservatives and Reform plans to abolish them if they get the chance.

According to the BBC:

Baroness Brown, chairwoman of the adaptation committee for the CCC, said: “People in the UK are already experiencing the impacts of a changing climate, and we owe it to them to prepare, and also to help them prepare.

“Adaptation in the UK is not keeping up with the increase in climate risk. The impacts on the UK are getting worse and [the government] needs more ambition,” she told the BBC’s Today programme.

The chairwoman also levelled criticism at Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who pledged to scrap the UK’s landmark climate change legislation and replace it with a strategy for “cheap and reliable” energy.

Baroness Brown dubbed the promise “disappointing”, and said she hoped that the Conservative leader would “reflect on the fact that the act covers both adaption and mitigation”.

Such blatant interference in party politics is strictly against all the rules for supposedly independent public servants.

And why do the government now need the advice of a bunch of climate crackpots to tell them how to adapt to weather? They managed perfectly alright before Gummer and his little band of con-merchants came along.

Baroness Brown, by the way, is still a Director of the Danish energy company, Orsted, who have made billions in taxpayer subsidies for wind farms. She is still Director of Ceres Power, who make fuel cells and electrolysers, vital for decarbonisation.

But I am sure these well paid jobs have nothing to do with her views on Net Zero policy!

BTW!!

I think that BBC photo neatly sums up the whole climate debate.

“ROAD LIABLE TO FLOODING”

next to a sprinkler!

And who is Tabby? Is she Justin Rowlatt’s cat?

