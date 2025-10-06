The Word Merchant

Michael van der Riet
5h

Electricity costs less in California than in Texas? I'm sure there must be some logic in there somewhere. The latest prices (cents per kiloWatt hour) are California 33.52 Residential 26.69 Commercial, Texas 15.23 and 8.60.

If the Californians are spending slightly less than the Texans, for less than half as much energy, it's almost as if that's all the energy they could afford to buy. As an example my spending on Ferraris and luxury yachts is very low indeed.

