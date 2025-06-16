Open app

Sloth

IRINA SLAV

JUN 16, 2025

Earlier today, I had a very interesting conversation with a friend, who shared his disappointment in academics from his field who, although they should know better, repeat the transition narrative uncritically and unquestioningly. The field: geology. How is it, my friend wondered, that some in academia can’t be bothered to think a little before feeding an audience with the established narrative when so many in that audience work in the energy industry and know very well what works in real life and what doesn’t?

Well, one answer that is perhaps not too obvious, is that they’re simply lazy. And it’s not just academics in geology, when I started thinking about it. It’s everywhere and it’s the result of processes that started decades ago, and if there’s one thing you read today, let it be the article linked in this sentence. If you have time for two things, read on. I’m going to be talking about oil and forecasts, and how lazy it all is. Which is a bad thing.

Last week, on Thursday, the 12th of June, to be precise, JP Morgan authoritatively said that it expects the average price of Brent crude for this year to be around $60. Yeah, sure, Israel and Iran might go to war, which might disrupt Iranian exports, and that might push Brent to $130 but it won’t last, the bank continued, just as authoritatively. Then Friday came, the missiles started flying and oil flew with them. Oil Forecasters Rushed to Revise Outlooks as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalated.

This week, the IEA is going to grace us with its latest Oil Market Report and right now, the IEA is frantically revising that report, I’m sure. Because, like everyone else, the IEA has been lazy. Except for a few serious energy analysts around the world, the majority simply repeats whatever’s trendy without bothering to consider real life. Sure, war in the Middle East gets a cursory mention occasionally — and not so occasionally in the past month or so — but forecasts have tended to focus primarily on “weak demand”, “economic challenges”, and, yes, “EV sales”.

One might argue that this is what those so-called analysts are paid to do — push the narrative. But what if it’s not just that? What if they’re simply too lazy to stop and think before they regurgitate the IEA’s latest? I mean, is there a sweeter job than performing said regurgitation without expending any effort and getting paid for it? There may be but I can’t think of one right now. But here’s the thing. Physical regurgitation is bad. It can damage your esophagus. Mental regurgitation can also cause damage — to one’s credibility as analyst and to one’s prospects of material wellbeing.

Credibility damage is, admittedly, a small risk, because the audience of these forecasters is mostly as lazy as they are. Serious investors and traders know they must do their own research instead of using ready-made forecasts. They know trading and investing require effort if you want to stand a chance at making a profit. The majority, though, is not serious. It’s lazy because being lazy is easier. Sloth is becoming a pervasive problem — in whose shadow the wellbeing prospect damage lurks.

Consider this text: “Upstream oilfield spending will fall 6% this year to $420 billion, the International Energy Agency wrote last week, less than the $450 billion going to solar. Fossil fuels as a whole will receive $1.1 trillion of investment, just half the $2.2 trillion for clean energy.”

The lazy reader would take these figures at face value, get impressed by the amount of money people are willing to plough into “clean energy” and buy some Sunnova stock, only they can’t because Sunnova filed for bankruptcy and this minor fact might be a good starting point for a quick exercise in cogitation for a change from the regurgitation. Clearly, today is a -tion day for me.

Anyway, if the reader is non-lazy, they might consider why Sunnova filed for bankruptcy beyond the “It’s all Trump’s fault” refrain. For instance, the total debt load of the company was an impressive $10.67 billion as of end-2024. For another instance, demand for rooftop solar, which Sunnova installs, has weakened. For a third instance, per Reuters, the U.S. solar industry “struggles to cope with higher interest rates, an incentive cut in top market California and fears of subsidy rollbacks.”

Then, the non-lazy reader would look at those IEA numbers cited by that Bloomberg columnist and maybe make the effort of going to the horse’s mouth, which says that a lot of that $2.2 trillion in alternative energy spending is going to take place in China and Europe, both notorious for their heavy subsidies. So, is it really investment we’re talking about or governments spending other people’s money, the non-lazy reader might wonder at this point. Eventually, with a bit of luck, that non-lazy reader might develop a healthy sense of scepticism about all forecasts and predictions.

The non-lazy reader may then start wondering why is it that oil prices are soaring at the mere suggestion of supply disruption. After all, everyone’s been saying the market is oversupplied, so what’s the big deal if Israel bombs Iran’s fields or Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz (for a day or two)? After all, the rest of OPEC is bringing back production, and it can speed that process up if need be, what with that spare production capacity everyone’s also been talking about, right? After all, we’re moving away from oil as it is and EVs and stuff, and seriously what’s the big deal?

Well, the big deal is that we’re as dependent on oil as a species as we were ten, twenty, and even thirty years ago. The big deal is that the “oversupplied” market can very quickly flip into a shortage. The big deal is that, for the umpteenth time, oil demand is inelastic and, finally, the big deal is that you really should take any and all forecasts about energy matters with a thousand grains of salt. In Christianity, sloth is a cardinal sin. In practical everyday life, sloth is a mentally and economically debilitating disease.

BOTTOMLINE: Well, the big deal is that we’re as dependent on oil as a species as we were ten, twenty, and even thirty years ago. The big deal is that the “oversupplied” market can very quickly flip into a shortage. The big deal is that, for the umpteenth time, oil demand is inelastic and, finally, the big deal is that you really should take any and all forecasts about energy matters with a thousand grains of salt. In Christianity, sloth is a cardinal sin. In practical everyday life, sloth is a mentally and economically debilitating disease.