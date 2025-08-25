The Word Merchant

Carolus Jcl
2h

The oil and gas industries lost 120,000 jobs due to the price collapse in the oil market in 2020, alone. That was market conditions.

Even with a claw back of previoussly awarded grants and appropriations by the Trump administration, I doubt you will see those numbers in solar, the industry was never that successful.

However, canceling projects that were 80% complete in offshore wind is a govt picking winners and losers. Declaring war on that sector due to blatant hatred of an industry is hardly "capitalism". A very different road chosen, rather than regulating emissions. Direct govt interference in business, used to be a criticism of socialism. Now, we have govt taking shares by threats, lies, and tariffs is leading to govt ownership of company stock. Hardly "capitalism.

