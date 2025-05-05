Spanish Grid Operator Warned of Nation’s Heavy Reliance on Renewable Energy in February

7 hours ago

Guest Blogger

39 Comments

From Legal Insurrection

February report warned grid a risk of “disconnections due to the high penetration of renewables without the technical capacities necessary for an adequate response in the face of disturbances”.

Posted by Leslie Eastman

There is some good news for Spain and Portugal, as their electricity providers managed to resolve the issues that created this historic blackout and restore power to 60 million people.

A day after Spain and Portugal were hit by extensive blackouts, electricity had returned to most areas of both countries on Tuesday, leaving many relieved but also sharply critical about what exactly had caused the power failure. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain said his country had recovered more than 95 percent of the total supply by 6.30 a.m. Tuesday. In Portugal, a spokesperson for the electricity and gas supplier REN said that power had been restored to all the substations of the country’s grid and that everything was “100 percent operational.”

Investigations into the cause of the power outage are continuing. However, a great deal of focus is turning to a pair of solar power plants that appeared to have issues that caused instability in the grid, ultimately costing the region billions. From Fox News: