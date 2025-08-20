SRBC Stops Water Withdrawals for Fracking Use at 47 Locations

BEECH RESOURCES | BKV/BANPU | BRADFORD COUNTY | COTERRA ENERGY (CABOT O&G) | DIVERSIFIED ENERGY | ENERGY COMPANIES | EQT CORP | EXPAND ENERGY | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | JKLM ENERGY | LYCOMING COUNTY | PENNSYLVANIA | PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL ENERGY | REGULATION | REPSOL | S.T.L. RESOURCES | SENECA RESOURCES | SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY | WYOMING COUNTY (PA)

August 20, 2025

The highly functional and responsible Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC), unlike its highly dysfunctional and irresponsible counterpart, the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), continues to support the shale energy industry by approving water withdrawals and consumptive use for responsible and safe shale drilling. The SRBC also tells shale drillers when to stop withdrawing if low water flow (i.e., drought) conditions exist. And that’s what the SRBC did earlier today. The agency, via its Hydrologic Conditions Monitor, warned shale drillers that, at 47 listed locations (all in Pennsylvania), they must stop water withdrawals until streamflow reaches a specific “trigger flow” target (different for each location).

In addition, another 8 locations related to shale gas development are in “Watch” condition, meaning hydrologic conditions are approaching restricted operating levels.

The PA Environment Digest Blog spotted the SRBC directive:

On August 20, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission Hydrologic Conditions Monitor shows low flow water conditions have triggered water withdrawal restrictions on 49 withdrawal points in Pennsylvania, including 47 water withdrawals related to shale gas development. The restrictions are located primarily in Bradford, Lycoming, Susquehanna, Wyoming and other Northcentral counties. In addition, 10 more water withdrawals — 8 related to shale gas development — are in Watch condition, meaning hydrologic conditions are approaching restricted operating levels. Shale gas water withdrawal points are among the first to be restricted by low flow conditions because many of the withdrawals are on small streams. The last time withdrawals restrictions were imposed in any numbers was in April.*

The SRBC’s Hydrologic Conditions Monitor page can be found here.

The “Passby Projects” list of sites now banned from withdrawals is here.

The list of drillers (or the companies that work for them) and the water sources affected by the “do not withdraw” orders:

ADLIB Resources, Inc. / Meshoppen Creek

Beech Resources, LLC / Lycoming Creek

BKV Operating, LLC / East Branch Wyalusing Creek

BKV Operating, LLC / Meshoppen Creek

BKV Operating, LLC / UNT to Middle Branch Wyalusing Creek

Clear Water Technology, LLC

Coterra Energy Inc. / Hatchery Wellfield (Wells 1, 2, and 3)

Coterra Energy Inc. / Meshoppen Creek

Coterra Energy Inc. / Meshoppen Creek (Brooks Property)

Coterra Energy Inc. / Tunkhannock Creek (Marcy Site)

Coterra Energy Inc. / Tunkhannock Creek (Mulqueen Site)

Diversified Production LLC / Wilson Creek

EQT ARO LLC / Lycoming Creek

EQT ARO LLC / Pine Creek – Jersey Mills

EQT ARO LLC / Pine Creek (PC1N)

Expand Operating LLC / Lycoming Creek (Bodines)

Expand Operating LLC / Lycoming Creek (Ralston)

Expand Operating LLC / Sugar Creek – Burlington Twp. (Isbell)

Expand Operating LLC / Towanda Creek – Leroy Twp. (May)

Expand Operating LLC / Towanda Creek – Monroe Twp.

Expand Operating LLC / Tunkhannock Creek

Expand Operating LLC / Wyalusing Creek – Rush Twp.

Expand Operating LLC / Wyalusing Creek – Wyalusing Twp. (Ferguson)

Expand Operating LLC / Wyalusing Creek – Wyalusing Twp. (Shaffer)

Green Leaf Water LLC / Lycoming Creek

JKLM Energy, LLC / Mill Creek

Keystone Clearwater Solutions, LLC / Lycoming Creek

Mountain Energy Services, Inc. / Tunkhannock Creek

Pennsylvania General Energy Company, L.L.C. / Pine Creek

Pro-Environmental, LLC / Martins Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Choconut Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Fall Brook – Bense

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Lycoming Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / North Branch Wyalusing Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Seeley Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Sugar Creek (West Burlington Twp.)

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Towanda Creek – Franklin Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / UNT to North Branch Sugar Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Wappasening Creek

Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC / Wyalusing Creek

S.T.L. Resources, LLC / Pine Creek

Seneca Resources Company, LLC / Elk Run

Shadow Ranch Resort, Inc. / Tunkhannock Creek – Shadowbrook Resort

Sugar Hollow Water Services LLC / Bowman Creek

Sugar Hollow Water Services LLC / Martins Creek

Susquehanna Gas Field Services, LLC / Meshoppen Creek

