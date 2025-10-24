Steve Goreham writes in the WSJ, electricity prices are rising, and politicians are making it a campaign issue. They blame the price hike on Trump, who ended Bidern-era renewable-energy subsidies in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But prices are actually soaring because of plant closures and natural-gas shortages in blue states, all in the name of green energy.

Prices in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York have risen more than 30% in the past five years compared with just 22.5% nationally. Because of climate policies, these states closed most of their coal-fired power plants and nuclear facilities over the past 15 years, making nonrenewable energy generation more difficult.

Meanwhile, green policies have created a costly natural-gas shortage in New England. In 2024 gas generated 55% of the electricity for New England homes. But for more than a decade, New York blocked the construction of gas pipelines to New England in an effort to decarbonize. To reduce the shortage, Massachusetts imports LNG from Canada and overseas locations.

The lack of pipelines forces residents in Connecticut and other New England states to pay as much as double the price for gas compared to residents in other states. Connecticut electricity prices have climbed 31% in the past five years largely because of the gas restrictions.

The Trump admin is pushing to revive two pipeline projects that NY previously blocked to bring lower-cost gas to New England. Politicians should stop blaming [others] for soaring energy prices in blue states that their own green energy policies cause. If they want prices to reverse course, then they should use the electricity sources that are actually cheaper.

Our Take 1: The green lobby have been working overtime to try to convince anyone who will listen that the times haven’t exposed the weaknesses of renewables in place of thermal generation. But it was they who pushed the “electrify everything with renewables” strategy that led to this situation.

Take 2: We can still hear greens crowing loudly about how renewables have “dominated” the new capacity that’s been added to the system in recent years... at the expense of new 24/7 gas-fired generation. Now that the implications of the flawed strategy are apparent to all, they want to redirect blame or change the subject. Don’t let them.

Our Take 3: There’s no getting around it—greens own most, if not all, of the increase in power prices gripping the nation... from seed to bloom.