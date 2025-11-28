Subject: Encourage FERC to clarify that CRE utilities and other off-grid solutions are not jurisdictional

To:

Friends, Colleagues, and Supporters,

CRE and other fully off-grid solutions can help address the rapid growth in energy demand. Since CRE utilities would be entirely new entities that operate separately from the grid and state regulatory oversight, they could develop innovative electricity infrastructure at an accelerated pace, offering advantages over the traditional approaches.

Moreover, since CRE utilities and other fully off-grid solutions are not part of the bulk power system, it seems clear that they do not fall within FERC or NERC jurisdiction. However there is the possibility that some CRE utilities could be deemed (inappropriately) to be part of the bulk power system based on the facility’s (1) economic significance, (2) potential use of other connected networks like fuel supply chains, or (3) electric equipment operating at high voltages. To eliminate this possibility, we are asking FERC to clarify that any physically islanded network—with no connection whatsoever to the broader grid—is exempt from FERC oversight and NERC standards.

That’s why Travis Fisher submitted the attached comments to FERC for their “Interconnection of Large Loads to the Interstate Transmission System” docket. If you agree and would like FERC to clarify this, we urge you to support Travis’ comments via your own reply comments. Reply comments are due December 5.

As background, I’m attaching FERC’s notices inviting comments and changing the due dates as well as DOE’s letter to FERC and proposed Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking “Ensuring the Timely and Orderly Interconnection of Large Loads”.

Please share this email with others who may be similarly interested.

Glen Lyons

Founder and Chief Advocate