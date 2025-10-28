The Word Merchant

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2h

I appreciate Chris Johnson's criticism of Communist Chinese environmental hypocrisy. In 2024, China consumed more coal than the rest of the world combined. I believe that the real goals of China's strong advocacy for solar, wind, and batteries include increasing Chinese employment, since China is the origin for the supply chains for all three technologies. The top four wind turbine manufacturers in 2024 were Chinese. The second prong of the promotion of alternatives to dispatchable power from fossil or nuclear energy is to convince the industrial West to unilaterally disarm in the face of China's goal to become the world's superpower. (Naturally, according to Socialist dogma, it is perfectly fine for BRICS nations to strongly embrace dispatchable power from fossil or nuclear energy.)

