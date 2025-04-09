View in browser

IRINA SLAV

Once upon a time, or rather, three years ago, the EU celebrated its energy independence, omitting the fact that it was not getting independent but was replacing its dependence on Russian gas with dependence on U.S. gas. Finally, a reliable supplier, EU officials gushed. With Russia, you couldn’t be sure when the taps could be turned off (even though the only two times one tap was turned off was because of unpaid Ukrainian fees and didn’t last long). With the U.S., our big and better brother, we will always know there’s enough gas for us, those officials said.

That was then. Now, Donald Trump is demanding that the EU buy $350 billion worth of additional gas supply to eliminate the trade imbalance between the bloc and the U.S. And I thought that $11-billion additional LNG bill for 2025 refill season would be steep. And the EU was just trying to reduce its imports of gas altogether because the bill is already rather steep. Isn’t it fascinating how suddenly things can change?

According to the U.S. president, who appears to view trade balances as corporate balance sheets, the EU could wipe out its surplus with the U.S. by committing to buy $350 billion worth of American-made LNG. “They can buy it, we can knock off $350 billion in one week,” he said, as quoted by Politico because I now have to read Politico for the most entertaining news. And you know what? “They” just might do that — because what other choice do they have? Fair warning: I’m about to unleash numbers on you, for which I apologise in advance.

For three years, I’ve been harping on about the EU painting itself into an energy corner, shooting itself in all its extremities, and finding new and inventive ways to be terminally stupid about its energy security, all because of ideology. Well, the situation calls for some more harping because the EU bet on a steady, on-demand supply of U.S. LNG for as long as it might need it per its ideological plans and not a day longer. Now, it’s getting what it wants — and having to pay for it. Honestly, it’s tragic how much of a stranger the EU leadership is to centuries of folk wisdom derived from real life.

Clearly, it would be impossible to buy $350 billion worth of LNG in a week. But it would be perfectly possible to sign a long-term deal with a commitment to buy LNG worth $350 billion and do forgive me for being unable to resist repeating that total. Here’s some context for it. The European Commission just reported its so-called state aid scoreboard for 2023 (because the EU does not rush its scoreboards), and it showed that the EU spent a grand total of 186.78 billion euro on aiding (and abetting) member states. The amount is equal to $206.51 billion and also to a little over 1% of the EU’s GDP for 2023.

So, the amount of money that Trump wants the EU to spend on U.S. LNG — on top of what it is already buying, it’s worth noting — is roughly one and a half times the amount that the EU spent on aid for all 26 members of the block in 2023. Of course, Trump is unlikely to insist on the EU buying that LNG in a single week because, if nothing else, LNG producers won’t be able to liquefy that much gas that fast. But over a year? Totally doable.

In 2024, global U.S. LNG exports were a little over 88 million tonnes. A rough calculation based on a very rough LNG price of $800 per tonne tells us that the total amount of liquefied gas the EU would need to commit to buying from the U.S. is 43,750,000 tonnes, or less than half of the U.S. 2024 global total. And here’s some more context.

Last year, the EU’s total energy imports clocked in at 720.4 million tonnes. Of that total, LNG imports were less than 100 million tonnes, or, based on the EU’s chart, around 75 million tonnes. Of that 75 million tonnes, U.S. LNG imports were 45.3%, or around 37.5 million tonnes. So, it appears perfectly possible for the EU to buy the amount of LNG Trump wants it to buy — and it can do it in a single year. The problem is, it doesn’t want to. Because that’s a hell of a lot of money.

Last year, the EU’s LNG import bill was a little over 50 billion euro, less than half of what the EU paid for LNG in 2022. Going from that to over $350 billion would strain state coffers, to put it really mildly, not to mention severely restricting the available money for other, more benevolent forms of energy that the EU wants to fund. So, what is the EU doing? You’ll probably have trouble believing it but the EU is considering pooling its LNG purchases.

They, or rather, Lithuania’s energy minister, are calling it demand aggregation because it sounds fancy but essentially, the idea is to replicate the joint gas buying scheme from a couple of years ago. It seems the Brussels brain trust really likes joint buying — just last week there were reports it was planning to do the same with weapons and military equipment. Yet something tells me that “demand aggregation” won’t be enough. Something tells me that there will be LNG purchase mandates. After all, you can’t count on organic demand from nation states when you have a target of imports to hit or risk life under tariffs.

“Regarding the $350 billion, what is important is that energy contracts are made based on demand and price, and these are factors that do fluctuate,” Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a spokesperson for the European Commission, said following Trump’s Monday demand. “Therefore, it is very, very difficult to peg any comments on one number that has been given from the U.S. side.”

In other words, “We really don’t want to have to do it but we’re really afraid we might be forced to do it” — by their so very reliable friend, partner, and energy supplier. That was not the sort of reliability the EU expected when it praised the U.S. for its LNG. Yet this is exactly the kind of reliability the EU deserves for believing it was the ringmaster instead of the paying audience in the global energy circus. It is also the kind of reliability it will get — and remove its methane rules to get it. Funny how you reap what you sow, when you ignore the fact you’ve sown self-destruction.

