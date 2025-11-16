The Word Merchant

Electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without Crude Oil there can be no Electricity!

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can MAKE an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without Crude Oil there will be nothing that NEEDS electricity!

We can develop a “few” products from bamboo or hemp, etc., but all the experts in the world have been unable to match the versatility and diverse products that have resulted in more than 6,000 products that did not exist a few hundred years ago.

The world extracts from Mother Earth over 100 million barrels of oil per day, while the United States consumes around 20 million barrels daily. That oil is not being replenished, and those poorer developing countries want to be “like us”, thus worldwide extraction rates may increase to meet the demands of humanity for all 8 billion now on this planet.

At that horrific rate of extracting that “one” natural resource, the question is “what are the oil reserves”?

Technology keeps changing, but current estimates are 100 to 200 years of oil reserves left on this planet.

Even if the estimated reserves are way off, and we have 500 or 1,000 years left, this 4-billion-year-old planet will still be part of the Solar System with or without us.

I don’t mean to be pessimistic, but reality is right in our face.

