What brings the top energy CEO thought leaders together for 24 hours? The 2025 Energy Poverty Summit!

Last week we hosted the 2025 Energy Poverty Summit at the Big Easy Ranch near Columbus, TX. A great place to meet and have some fun. The Summit had the leading experts in the field of Energy Poverty; Bettering Human Lives Foundation, Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute, The Rockefeller Foundation; Adamantine Energy; Switch Energy Alliance and more. The biggest announcement was the startup of Energy Corps by Toby Z. Rice and Scott W. Tinker, PhD. Energy Corps is where energy poverty will be solved with education and action. As a board member, I'm happy to serve the mission to get 50MWh, $50,000 in 50 years to every person on the planet to alleviate energy poverty. More to come soon on this exciting new venture.

I'm especially grateful to the attendees which were an impressive, highly curated group of purpose driven CEO's looking to use their business as a force for good. The peer-to-peer engagement was real, and this Summit will be remembered as the launchpad for energy advocacy, education and action to solve energy poverty for decades to come.

A special thank you to Becky Klein, Robert Stoner, Tisha Schuller, Andy Herscowitz, Anne Atkinson Hyre, Scott W. Tinker, PhD, Toby Z. Rice, David de Roode for speaking at the Summit, helping to host and sharing more about the important work they are leading.

For those that have heard me talk about it, I'd say this is what it means to work for a meaningful endeavor at Howard Energy Partners.

#deliverpositiveenergy

#eliminateenergypoverty

