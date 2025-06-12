The Abuse of the U.S. Legal System by Green NGOs and Foundations

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Environmental advocacy has become a powerful force in shaping public policy and corporate behavior in recent decades. Green non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and foundations have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. However, a growing concern has emerged regarding some of these organizations' misuse of the legal system to advance their agendas, often at the expense of economic progress, individual rights, and balanced policymaking. This article explores how certain Green NGOs and foundations exploit U.S. legal mechanisms, the consequences of such actions, and the broader implications for society.

The Rise of Lawfare in Environmental Advocacy

“Lawfare” is the strategic use of legal proceedings to achieve political, ideological, or economic goals. In the context of environmental activism, lawfare has become a favored tool for Green NGOs and foundations.

These organizations, often well-funded by wealthy donors or government grants, leverage their resources to file lawsuits, challenge regulations, and delay or derail projects they deem environmentally harmful. While some legal actions are rooted in legitimate concerns, others appear designed to obstruct development, intimidate opponents, or push ideological agendas that may not align with broader societal interests.

One common tactic is using strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs). These lawsuits target individuals, businesses, or governments that oppose the NGOs’ objectives, aiming to silence dissent through costly and protracted legal battles. For example, energy companies seeking to develop infrastructure, such as pipelines or renewable energy projects, have faced manylawsuits from Green NGOs, even when projects comply with environmental regulations. The goal is often not to win the case but to create financial and bureaucratic burdens that force the target to abandon their plans.

Case Studies: Legal Overreach by Green NGOs

Several high-profile cases illustrate how Green NGOs and foundations exploit our legal system:

1. The Keystone XL Pipeline: The Keystone XL pipeline, intended to transport oil from Canada to the United States, became a lightning rod for environmental activism. Green NGOs like the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed numerous lawsuits to block the project, citing potential ecologicalrisks. While some concerns were valid, the repetitive legal challenges delayed the project for over a decade, costing the developer, TC Energy, billions of dollars. In 2021, the project was canceled, partly due to the cumulative pressure of legal battles, despite approvals from regulatory bodies. Critics argue that these lawsuits prioritized ideological opposition to fossil fuels over practical energy needs, contributing to energy price spikes and supply chain disruptions. The Sierra Club lost a lawsuit over illegal interference in the Dakota Access Pipeline, costing them $660 billion.

2. Shell’s Climate Lawsuit in the Netherlands: In 2021, the Dutch NGO Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands) won a landmark case against Royal Dutch Shell, with the court ordering the company to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

While hailed as a victory for climate activism, the case raised concerns about judicial overreach. The ruling bypassed legislative processes and imposed obligations on a private company that were not mandated by existing law. Critics argue that such lawsuits undermine democratic policymaking by allowing unelected judges to set climate policy based on NGO-driven litigation.

3. Endangered Species Act (ESA) Abuse: Green NGOs have repeatedly used the ESAto halt development projects in the United States. For instance, the Center for Biological Diversity has filed hundreds of lawsuits to expand protections for species, sometimes based on questionable scientific evidence or minor technicalities in regulatory compliance.

These lawsuits often delay infrastructure projects, such as highways or renewable energy installations, for years, increasing costs and stifling economic growth. The NGOs sometimes settle with government agencies for substantial legal fees, creating a perverse financial incentive to litigate.

The Role of Funding in Legal Abuse

The financial muscle behind Green NGOs and foundations is a key enabler of their legal strategies. Organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation, Tides Foundation, and Open Society Foundations channel millions of dollars into environmental advocacy groups, often with specific mandates to pursue litigation. For example, the Tides Foundation has been linked to funding anti-pipeline campaigns in North America, including legal challenges against projects like Line 3, 5, and Coastal GasLink.

Moreover, some Green NGOs benefit from “sue-and-settle” arrangements with sympathetic government agencies. In these cases, NGOs sue agencies for alleged regulatory failures, and the agencies agree to settlements that align with the NGOs’ goals, such as stricter environmental rules or project cancellations. These settlements often bypass public input and legislative oversight, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

Foreign funding also plays a role. Reports have surfaced of US federal entities, foreign governments, and groups funneling money to Green NGOs to influence energy policies in other countries. For instance, investigations in Canada have suggested that U.S.-based foundations funded anti-oil sands campaigns to limit Canadian energy exports, potentially benefiting competing energy producers. Such actions raise concerns about national legal systems' sovereignty and environmental advocacy's integrity.

Consequences of Legal System Abuse

The misuse of the legal system by Green NGOs and foundations has far-reaching consequences:

1. Economic Damage: Prolonged legal battles increase costs for businesses, governments, and taxpayers. Delayed or canceled projects, such as energy infrastructure or housing developments, can lead to job losses, higher energy prices, and reduced economic competitiveness.

2. Erosion of Public Trust: When NGOs use the courts to bypass democratic processes, it undermines public confidence in the legal system and environmental advocacy. Citizens may perceive these actions as elitist or manipulative, especially when lawsuits prioritize ideological goals over practical solutions.

3. Stifling Innovation: The threat of litigation can deter companies from investing in new technologies, such as energy efficiency or advanced nuclear energy, that could address economic development, energy humanism, and environmental challenges. The uncertainty created by legal challenges discourages long-term planning and innovation.

4. Overburdened Courts: Frivolous or repetitive lawsuits clog judicial systems, delaying justice for other cases and straining public resources. Courts become battlegrounds for ideological disputes rather than venues for resolving genuine legal grievances.

Balancing Advocacy and Accountability

To address the abuse of the legal system by Green NGOs and foundations, several measures could be considered:

• Anti-SLAPP Legislation: Stronger laws to deter strategic lawsuits against public participation would protect individuals and businesses from frivolous litigation. Many jurisdictions already have anti-SLAPP statutes, but their scope and enforcement vary.

• Transparency in Funding: Requiring NGOs to disclose their funding sources, especially foreign contributions, would enhance accountability and prevent undue influence in legal proceedings.

• Judicial Oversight: Courts should scrutinize cases for evidence of lawfare and dismiss lawsuits that lack merit or seek to bypass legislative processes. Judges must balance environmental concerns with the public interest and democratic principles.

• Reforming Sue-and-Settle Practices: Governments should limit settlements that circumvent public input and ensure that regulatory changes undergo proper review.

• Encouraging Dialogue: Policymakers, businesses, and NGOs should prioritize collaborative approaches, such as stakeholder negotiations, to address environmental challenges without resorting to adversarial litigation.

Conclusion

Green NGOs and foundations have a vital role in advocating for environmental protections. Still, their increasing reliance on the legal system to enforce their rightsundermines their credibility and harms society. Some organizations prioritize ideology over pragmatism by engaging in lawfare, pursuing frivolous lawsuits, exploiting regulatory loopholes, stifling economic progress, and eroding public trust.

While environmental challenges demand urgent action, solutions should emerge from transparent, democratic processes, not courtroom battles driven by well-funded interest groups. Reforming legal practices and fostering accountability can ensure environmental advocacy serves the public good without compromising justice or global progress.