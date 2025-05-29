The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

They keep coming up with these schemes over and over. Wasting our money.

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture