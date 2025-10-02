Another attempt to link a Bad Thing to climate change falls on its face

BEN PILE

OCT 2

∙

There is nothing that a BBC ‘journalist’ will not try to turn into a story about climate change. Last week, it was the story of rats – Ratmageddon, according to BBC News Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt, is upon us. In Britain and the USA, rat populations have increased. And since global warming has destroyed the rat’s main enemy – cold – it is very obviously anthropogenic climate change that is responsible for the rodent’s population explosion.

I, erm, smell a rat though. Isn’t it odd that we hear so much about mankind’s impact on the natural world, and especially on animal populations, yet the urban rat is thriving? The Living Planet Index – a fictional metric of the world’s wildlife population – for example claims that 70% of wildlife has disappeared since 1970. What a pity that the humble sewer rat is not on such a path to extinction, it being one of so few creatures to have developed the capacity to adapt to very slightly different weather and urban expansion.

“Researchers say,” says Rowlatt, “[rat] numbers are particularly prone to increase in cities.” “That’s because their heat-trapping tarmac and buildings tend to warm more quickly than rural areas.” One such “researcher” is a self-styled “urban rodentologist” Dr Bobby Corrigan – a former exterminator in New York. “Land is disappearing like crazy, and we’re putting up buildings so we reduce their [rats] habitat in the wild,” claims Corrigan, whose ‘research’ also finds that “cities experiencing greater temperature increases over time saw larger increases in rats”.

It’s not true. Data show that though it is true that the urban American environment has increased substantially – from nine million hectares in 1970 to 22 million hectares today – very far from land “disappearing like crazy”, land that is not developed or used by agriculture has increased. In 1970, 443 million hectares of America was occupied by cities or farms. Today that figure is 424 million hectares. That’s a reduction of the human footprint of 19 million hectares, nearly equivalent to the size of all American urban areas combined. Thanks to industrial farming methods and fossil fuels, American farmers need about a third as much land to produce the same quantity of food as was required in 1970.

The idea that rats are being forced out of rural idyl and into urban squalor like so many English peasants, clearly lacks any foundation. And such an obvious factual falsehood ought to trigger journalistic senses, like a rat’s capacity to sniff out cheese. But perhaps Rowlatt isn’t as much a journalist in search of the truth about rats as he is a storyteller, uninterested in facts that are inconvenient to the narrative.

What about temperatures? Is the plight of the polar bear really inversely linked to the rise of the rat? Corrigan and colleagues’ work is published in Science in an article with the title ‘Increasing rat numbers in cities are linked to climate warming, urbanisation and human population‘. The study attempted to correlate “rat activity” with temperature (and other factors) in 16 large cities, all but three of which are in the USA. And this ought to be cause for yet more scepticism. “Rat activity”, you see, is not the same thing as rat population. “In Washington DC the increase was almost 400%,” says Rowlatt. “In San Francisco it was 300%.” This would lead the reader to assume that rat numbers had increased by these proportions. But the data used by the “researchers” instead pertain mostly to reports of sightings to municipal authorities. These numbers of reports are assumed to represent changes in population size.

Moreover, the article in Science does not detail any numbers of reports at all. We would, at the least, expect to see a table of the number of reports received in each year in each city. The 400% increase in “rat activity” in Washington DC, then, might merely represent an increase from one report in the first year of the study’s range to four in the last.

The statistics offered by the study instead show the results of analysis of the (hidden) numbers. By using a statistical technique called a Mann-Kendall trend test, the annual mean temperature of each of the cities was compared with the (hidden) number of rat sighting reports. Between April 2009 and July 2022, Washington DC’s average annual temperature rose by a whopping 1.381°C, and this means that, according to the Mann-Kendall trend test’s Z-value of 12.721, there is practically no chance of the relationship between temperature and rat reports being chance. Yet we must take the authors’ words for it, as they give no data relating to each year’s (or month’s) reports. With such a high score for confidence in the detection of a trend, we would expect a near perfect correlation between the two variables. Across the 16 cities, according to this statistical method, temperature explains more than 40% of the increase in “rat activity”.

There’s no way of checking the appropriateness of this method because the data aren’t published. They’re not even included in the supplementary data. And there’s no indication of how these inconsistent reporting periods and methods are turned into numbers before applying this test.

But here’s a possibility that might explain the results. People go out more in nice weather. And people who are out more are more likely to see a rat and then report it. Or perhaps people going out more means there’s more food for the rats to scavenge.

And here’s another possibility. There are more rats because local authorities are spending their money on climate change and other woke propaganda than on the normal duties of a city council. While that may be harder for this Brit to say with confidence about the USA’s cities, it’s a claim that we can made for sure about the management of Britain’s urban centres.

Take the UK’s second largest city, for example: Birmingham. Following an ongoing strike over pay, tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbishhave been piled high on the city’s streets. Rats didn’t need good weather to enjoy the beano. And now the city has a pest problem, to add to the Labour stronghold’s financial woes caused in large part by a retrospective equal pay claim, which has cost the Authority a cool £760 million.

Such a crisis ought to put the problem of a few extra rats – and other harbingers of the climate Apocalypse – into perspective. But climate change also serves as a convenient excuse for cutting services that improve public and environmental health. In the 2000s and 2010s, for example, local authorities were forced by EU diktat to begin limiting refuse collection services in order to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, or face punitive taxes. Consequently, councils began alternate fortnightly collections – one week normal bin collections, the next week recycling bins. This left much waste outside for much longer than previously. Party time for rodents!

Pest control services have also been cut as councils declare climate emergencies and divert funds to emissions-reduction policy agendas. A 2024 Guardian analysis of council budgets, for example, found that “pest control budgets are down by two-thirds in real terms” among other public/environmental health funds since 2010. And that isn’t just the whingeing of unapologetic Monbiotists. The British Pest Control Association found a few years earlier that “councils have been forced to cut their pest control units by 25% since 2012”. A 2019 report by the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health concurs, finding that “pest control services were very likely to be stopped”.

Some might argue that the cutting of services such as pest control, which many councils used to offer for free, ought to be paid for. But the problem with such a view is that a responsible attitude towards one’s own and others’ environmental health is often not shared by homeowners, renters and landlords. Some simply lack the means. Moreover, whereas a city council has the resources to coordinate a city-wide pest strategy, private pest control firms can only serve as a palliative in the case of broader infestations.

My point here is that concern over rising rat populations framed as a climate change issue is very silly indeed. Even were there a link between temperature and rat populations, the duty that ought to be the responsibility of local authorities is unchanged. The West Midlands Combined Authority (which includes Birmingham), despite its financial crises, announced last year the details of its £1.2 billion 2024-25 budget, which included £71 million “earmarked for cycle and walking schemes and other sustainable travel projects”, and “a £356 million package of major transport projects to expand and decarbonise the [public transport] network”. How many ratcatchers would £71 million pay for?

The local authority is more interested in paying walking and cycling consultants. And this, as well as Rowlatt’s rat tale, tells us how green ideology shifts priorities. The problem of rat infestations needs no embellishment, and much simpler explanations for the explosion in pest populations than very slight and very long term changes in temperature exist. Even scientific journals are not immune to this ideological infestation, preferring to lend credence to yet another climate change scare story, rather than ask, as we should expect from peer-reviewed studies, ‘where are your numbers?’ This infestation of ideological idiocy is more harmful than rats. And it is more dangerous than climate change.

First published at the Daily Sceptic.

