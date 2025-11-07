The worst examples of bias and falsehood from the past couple of years

PAUL HOMEWOOD

NOV 4

For a number of years, the BBC’s coverage of climate change and related policy issues has been misinforming the public. It is often one-sided, misleading and sometimes even factually incorrect, with an absence of alternative views and inconvenient facts that might run counter to the BBC agenda.

The Beeb – funded by licence-fee payers – blames climate change for nearly every bit of bad weather that comes along. It has long been a fervent backer of Net Zero and other climate policies but rarely tells the public how much it is costing them and how little effect such policies will in fact have. Climate change has almost become a religion for it.

Subscribed

Hardly a week goes by without another example. Only last week it claimed that “the frequency of very intense hurricanes such as Melissa is increasing”, despite the fact that NOAA, the US Federal Agency for all things climate and the acknowledged leading authority on Atlantic hurricanes, says it is not.

So, in a week where the BBC is in the spotlight for its bias and spreading falsehoods in other areas, here are some examples of BBC climate misinformation from the last couple of years or so.

1. Tornadoes in the US are becoming more severe

The opposite is true. The official US data show a massive decline in the frequency of the strongest tornadoes since the 1970s.

2. Global warming spreading mosquito diseases

Experts, including the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, have long stated that it is the explosion in international trade that has been responsible for the spread of mosquitoes into Europe. The climate of Europe has always accommodated mosquitoes, even during the much colder Little Ice Age.

3. It’s hot in Spain

The BBC’s Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt flew to Alicante in the middle of summer to complain how hot it was. The temperature that day reached 36°C, which regular visitors would have told him was normal for the time of year.

4. Black-Winged Stilts

Every time a rare bird flies across the Channel, the BBC say it’s because of climate change. In the summer of 2024, it was the turn of the black-winged stilt.

But as any competent ornithologist could have told the BBC, the bird has been spotted in Britain for hundreds of years. There is even a drawing of the first recorded one, which was shot in 1684!

5. It’s hot in Portugal

In August 2023, the BBC reported that wildfires in Portugal were being fuelled by climate change amid the third heatwave of the year.

In reality, temperatures in the region were not abnormally high, and the area burnt by wildfires there that year was below average.

6. China’s summer of climate destruction

According to the BBC: “China’s summer this year has seen both extreme heat and devastating floods. And the flooding this time around has struck areas where such weather has been unheard of, with scientists – blaming climate change – warning that the worst is yet to come.”

The BBC’s claim of the number of floods increasing in China was debunked in its own report by Dr Zhao Li from Greenpeace East Asia, who stated that the increase in flood numbers can be explained by China developing better systems to monitor and record flood data.

As for its claim about the flooding affected areas which are not normally hit, the end of the article noted that Chinese officials had diverted floodwater to those areas to protect more built-up areas.

7. Extreme summer weather

The BBC described the world’s summer of 2023 thus: “Heat. Wildfires. Torrential rain. Typhoons and hurricanes. Much of the northern hemisphere has been battered by extreme weather this summer.”

It proceeded to leave no doubt in readers minds that all these events were much worse because of climate.

As usual with the BBC, it offered no actual data to support its claims. On the contrary, those data confirm that none of the events it wrote about were anything other than the sort of weather we see every year.

8. Stonehaven train crash

Five years ago, three people sadly lost their lives when a train to Aberdeen crashed into a landslide following heavy rain. Despite the High Court fining Network Rail for the incorrect installation of a drainage system, the BBC still laid the blame on climate change in an article on the same day as the court judgment.

9. Too hot for football?

Looking ahead to the next World Cup in North America, BBC weatherman Simon King questioned whether it would be too hot to play there, given last summer’s heatwave.

Apparently, he was not aware that the last time it was held there in 1994, temperatures were even hotter!

10. UK Heatwave Killed Thousands

A BBC report in 2023 claimed that there were “more than 4,500 deaths in England from the 2022 heatwave”.

In fact, the ONS study which it quoted stated these deaths were merely a short-term displacement, with a fall in deaths to below average over the following days. People died a few days earlier than they otherwise would have done.

Contrary to the BBC’s assertion, the heatwave killed nobody.

11. Coastal erosion in Norfolk

A BBC news report filmed in Happisburgh, Norfolk claimed that coastal erosion was the result of “punishing weather linked to climate change”

In fact, the sandy cliffs there have been eroding at the same rate as now for the last 5,000 years, according to the British Geological Society.

12. Crocodile Bites Woman

Some BBC reports on climate change are simply farcical.

When a poor woman in Indonesia was attacked by a crocodile on her way to the village waterhole, the BBC went into overdrive to blame it on climate change. Apparently, a drought, which the BBC says was driven by climate change, had dried up the well in front of her house.

There is no evidence that last year’s drought was any worse than normal. Indeed, data show that rainfall trends have been steadily increasing in Indonesia since 1950

13. Hurricanes getting more powerful?

According to the BBC, they are. It’s a falsehood it wheels out every time there is a bad hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, which is the acknowledged leading authority on hurricanes, stated in its latest review of Atlantic hurricanes this year: “There is no strong evidence of century-scale increasing trends for an increase in major hurricanes [Category 3 and over] or the proportion that reach major hurricane intensity.”

14. Planet Earth

BBC Planet Earth 3, presented by David Attenborough, supposedly left viewers in tears, with scenes of soggy flamingo chicks struggling to survive storm surges and turtle hatchlings battling sea level rises.

It was the usual emotional blackmail we have come to expect from Attenborough. But his warning of the threats to turtles, flamingos, Cape fur seals and Southern Right whales were quickly dismissed by real experts, who inconveniently pointed out that all the species were actually thriving.

15. Bologna floods

In May 2023, the BBC weatherman Chris Fawkes irresponsibly claimed that half the annual rainfall had fallen in 36 hours, leading to the catastrophic floods in the Bologna region of Italy.

The claim was made with no evidence to back it up, as the BBC was finally forced to admit six months later when upholding a complaint.

16. Scotland’s climate changing faster than expected

A report on Scotland’s supposedly changing climate was typical BBC guff.

It claimed that temperatures in some part of Scotland in February had risen to an average of 19.4°C. In fact, average February temperatures in Scotland are about 3°C!

The report also claimed a series of storms have delivered unprecedented weather to Scotland in recent years. The UK Met Office however states that storms were much stronger in the 1980s and 90s than they are now.

17. Unprecedented Amazon drought

That was what the BBC called the drought in 2023. The world’s biggest was fast approaching a point of no return they said.

As is par for the course with this type of story, the BBC failed to provide any data to back this up. It also forgot to mention that average rainfall has been increasing in the region since 1960.

18. Chaos for UK nature

At the end of 2023, the BBC gave full and uncritical coverage of a National Trust report, claiming that “the loss of predictable weather patterns is ‘causing chaos’ for nature”.

British weather patterns have never been “predictable”, as even the BBC should have known.

Nor has there been “significant changes in our seasonal climate in the last decade”, as the National Trust also claimed.

19. Misleading claims about Storm Henk

According to the BBC’s report on Storm Henk last year, winds of more than 90mph swept across some regions.

The only location where anything like 90mph winds were recorded was on the Needles, a cliff top site at the end of a long promontory off the Isle of Wight. Wind readings there are typically 30mph higher than surrounding locations.

Across the country, Henk only brought the sort of gales we experience every winter.

20. Pothole Misery

The number of potholes on our roads is increasing because of “the weather extremes that climate change brings”, according to a climate activist interviewed by the BBC without challenge.

Ironically another BBC article on the same day revealed the truth – that potholes form when water gets into cracks in the road and freezes – something that should be less common in a warming world. The real reason, the article went on, was lack of cash for repairs!

21. Renewable lobby prefers renewable energy!

A common way for the BBC to promote its climate change agenda is to fill its articles with comments by like-minded ‘experts’.

When Rishi Sunak suggested last year that we might need to some new gas power plants to keep the lights on, the BBC turned to its panel filled with members of the Green Lobby for comments – Green Alliance, ECIU, Ed Miliband, Lib Dems and Greenpeace.

Unsurprisingly, the BBC got the responses it wanted.

For some reason, no energy experts were asked their opinion.

22. Yes, we have no bananas!

“Bananas are set to get more expensive as climate change hits a much-loved fruit,” announced Matt McGrath, the BBC’s Environment Correspondent. Climate impacts, we were told, posed an enormous threat to supply.

McGrath was seemingly unaware that the world output of bananas has risen sixfold since the 1960s ‘despite climate change’.

23. It’s hot in Sudan

When temperatures reached 41°C there in March 2024, the BBC claimed that “it is exceptionally early for South Sudan to experience such heat – temperatures often exceed 43°C (109°F) but only in the summer months, according to the World Bank’s Climate Change portal”.

Typically, the BBC’s finest had failed to do their homework properly, because the same World Bank portal tells us that March is the hottest month of the year! Summer is always the coolest season, because that’s when the rains arrive

Furthermore, temperatures of 41°C are perfectly common in South Sudan.

24. It’s hot in Mali too!

A month later, the BBC ludicrously claimed that Mali never had heatwaves before “human-induced climate change”, after temperatures hit 43°C in the capital Bamako

According to Wikipedia, Mali is one of the hottest countries in the world.

25. No more beer

As if dearer bananas were not enough to worry about, the BBC also warned us that “climate change threatens to ‘call time’ on the great British pint”. Apparently, it was soon going to be too hot to grow hops in Kent.

This might come as a surprise to hop growers in much warmer climates in Central Europe.

Part 2 to follow tomorrow!