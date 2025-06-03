NOW READING: THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL MUST STOP SUBSIDIZING UNRELIABLE POWER GRIDS

The Big Beautiful Bill Must Stop Subsidizing Unreliable Power Grids

By Isaac Orr , Mitch Rolling

May 28, 2025

President Trump ran for office on the promise that he would “terminate” the subsidies for wind and solar in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) because these sources of electricity are unreliable, expensive, and only built because of taxpayer subsidies. The House’s reconciliation bill delivers. Hopefully, the Senate follows suit because the time for “phasing out” wind and solar subsidies is over. The "Big Beautiful Bill" must end them now.

Phasing out the subsidies may have been an appropriate means of terminating them ten years ago when wind and solar were a relatively small portion of the nation’s electricity supply, but grid operators are warning that an overreliance on these resources is now threatening grid reliability.

The best thing Congress can do for both the grid and taxpayers is to end IRA subsidies now because it is not a budgeting problem, it’s a grid reliability problem.

Much of New England, the Midwest, and Texas face an elevated risk of blackouts under extreme peak conditions like heat waves, according to the latest reliability assessment from North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). NERC correctly warns that electricity shortages could occur during “periods of low wind and solar output,” and that new wind and solar additions “introduce more complexity and energy limitations” due to their weather dependency.

Keeping the credits intact for several years would only serve to further impair grid reliability and distort electricity markets. The IRA’s clean electricity subsidies cause utilities to invest more in wind and solar and less in reliable sources like coal, natural gas, and nuclear. But grids cannot absorb more highly subsidized wind and solar without forcing more reliable sources to operate at a loss and retire. Wind and solar penetration levels are now threatening the reliability of the grid. Coal, natural gas, and nuclear bring important resiliency to the grid — as the recent blackout in Spain demonstrates.

The intent of the original production tax credit was to jump-start the wind industry. It has since been extended 11 times, each time claiming to create jobs, aid in economic recovery, create certainty for green investors, and so on. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who sponsored the first tax credits in 1992, said in 2015 that “the tax credit was never meant to be permanent,” and that the “wind energy industry is the only energy industry that came forward with a phase-out plan.”

That was ten years ago. If the decades-long history of this supposedly temporary tax credit is any indication, the House’s original plan for a wind and solar credit phaseout would have been reversed by a subsequent Congress under a different administration. The Senate may still choose to weaken the House’s bill and preserve IRA credits for years. So much for $560 billion in savings.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., ND) recently argued that phasing out the technology-neutral tax credits would kneecap newer technologies like advanced nuclear reactors and geothermal. He has a point: wind and solar have had 30 years to develop into mature technologies and are still not economical without subsidies. In contrast, some fledgling technologies have the potential to be reliable, baseload power sources that also reduce carbon emissions. Instead of funding wind and solar technology that is largely mature but still not cost-competitive, fund research into nascent technologies like advanced nuclear and enhanced geothermal that could bolster the reliability of the grid once mature.

There is an appetite in Congress to fully repeal the IRA’s tax credits for unreliable, intermittent sources of energy. More than 30 Congressmen urged the House Ways and Means Committee on May 1 to “reject half measures and deliver a full repeal of the IRA’s energy subsidies” for “the future of American energy.” Last week, Senator Mike Lee (R., UT) introduced the Energy Freedom Act to fully repeal the IRA’s tax credits and subsidies, which our organization supports.

The government has no place subsidizing intermittent, unreliable sources that increase the risk of devastating blackouts. Congress has a chance to bolster the electric grid by halting IRA subsidies now and allowing wind and solar to compete in the free market. It would be a mistake for the Senate to pass the buck to a future Congress and rescue unreliable, uneconomic wind and solar pork projects.

Isaac Orr is vice president of research, and Mitch Rolling is the director of research at Always On Energy Research, a nonprofit energy modeling firm.

