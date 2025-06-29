The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
3h

Good for Wildlife especially birds and bats and the abandoned by the left and the Green Peace warriors,…Whales.

Green scam. Stop pretending. Rip big wind solar … on paper looks good, in field applications… not green, not consistent, nor cost effective.

So just where are the old hippies got green peace ?

The ones I know rolled up their sleeves

Now haven for TDS

47 $Billion in subsidies??? From what I can tell in the middle of wind farms and now solar creeps in… that both contribute. Coldest week of last Winter

Less than 2% contributions to our energy.,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Thank you for your effort!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture