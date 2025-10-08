The Word Merchant

Brad Hayes's avatar
Brad Hayes
6h

Properly-designed CCS projects capturing emissions from industrial sources are performing well - such as the Quest project in Alberta. DAC projects are highly dubious in both concept and execution - trying to extract a low-value commodity from a 0.04% resource stream makes no sense when there are thousands of high-concentration flue gas streams available.

So let's not condemn CCS - let's point out that the DAC version makes little sense while high-value targets are available.

The real question is - how much are we willing to pay to reduce net CO2 emissions? Proper industrial CCS is cheap compared to many schemes, and can focus on klong-term hard-to-abate targets. CCS can't achieve emissions targets on its own - but nothing can. If we want to reduce emissions, we need every tool available, and CCS is a good one.

