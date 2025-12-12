The AI boom is fueling land-use conflicts from Indiana to Dublin. We’ve documented dozens of them in the new Data Center Rejection Database. And remember: 30% off new subs until Saturday.

A sign in Caledonia, Wisconsin, on September 19, 2025. Credit: Jordan Novet/CNBC.

In September, minutes before the Indianapolis City-County Council was slated to vote on a rezoning proposal that would have allowed Google to build a huge data center on a 468-acre tract of land, the tech behemoth (market cap: $3.8 trillion) withdrew the project from consideration.

Axios reported that hundreds of people attended the meeting “to protest the data center, requiring two overflow rooms for meeting-goers at the City-County Building” and that the company’s rezoning proposal “was expected to fail.” After Google announced it was pulling its request, “loud cheers from the crowd in the council room, many of whom were holding signs in opposition to the project.”

As I’ve documented in the Renewable Rejection Database, residents around the world are fighting back against the encroachment of Big Wind and Big Solar. Now Big Tech is facing the same type of land-use conflicts. The reasons for opposition to AI data centers are similar to the concerns people have raised in opposition to Big Wind and Big Solar. They include concerns about the quality of their neighborhoods, property values, water usage, electricity costs, and deep distrust of big business in general and Big Tech in particular. As a member of the Indianapolis council who led the opposition to Google’s project explained, his constituents were concerned about “quality-of-life impacts.”

Sure, AI may be a world-changing technology, but the rush to build massive new data centers has resulted in dozens of rejections or restrictions on projects from Indianapolis to Dublin. These rejections are significant because Big Tech will spend about $375 billion on data centers this year, and another $500 billion in 2026. But much of that spending depends on local communities’ willingness to host those giant facilities.

To detail the dimensions of the backlash, we created the Data Center Rejection Database. With the help of my ace Berlin-based researcher, Jacob, we found more than two dozen rejections or restrictions of data centers here in the US. Let’s take a look.

I’m offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions until December 13. Click here.

Subscribed

Before going further, let me be clear: the Data Center Rejection Database is a work in progress. As you will see below, we have condensed our findings into an easily readable list using Datawrapper. (Which, by the way, is very handy.)

This list — or, as my son Michael would prefer to call it, a compendium — represents only projects in the US that we know were rejected, or cases where localities have issued restrictions. We have documented 26 rejections or restrictions of data centers since mid-2023. We did not include cases like what happened in Indianapolis, because Google withdrew its project before local officials could reject it. Nor does it include a similar example in Wisconsin, where, in September, Microsoft withdrew its request to rezone 244 acres of agricultural land in Caledonia, Wisconsin for a data center project, just nine days before Caledonia’s officials were expected to reject it.

Over the coming months, we will bolster the database by including examples of the backlash occurring overseas. For instance, in February, EirGrid, Ireland’s grid operator, said it will refuse all new data center connections in the Dublin area “for the foreseeable future.” The de facto moratorium will likely last through 2028. Similar opposition has occurred in Mexico, Chile, and the Netherlands.

The opposition to data centers is global, and it’s particularly evident here in the US. Much of the opposition stems from the belief (right or wrong) that the projects are driving up costs for consumers. In October, Monitoring Analytics, the independent market monitor for PJM Interconnection, the largest grid operator in the US, blamed new data center loads for driving up prices in capacity auctions. The firm said data center loads drove up revenue in PJM’s latest capacity auction by $7.3 billion and that “current conditions in the capacity market are almost entirely the result of large load additions from data centers, both actual historical and forecast.”

The cost of accommodating data centers has fractured regional cooperation. In September, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (a Democrat) convened a meeting with leaders from all 13 states served by PJM and issued a warning: Pennsylvania could withdraw from PJM if the operator failed to control costs for consumers. Last year, Shapiro claimed Pennsylvania ratepayers are facing “potentially the largest unjust wealth transfer in the history of US energy markets.”

Since 2023, data center projects across the US have been facing staunch opposition. For instance, in July 2024, the common council in North Tonawanda, New York, enacted a two-year ban on crypto-mining data centers following residents’ objections to an existing facility.

Last August, officials in St. Charles, Missouri, unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on applications for new or expanded data centers. In September, Prince George’s County, Maryland, officialspaused approvals pending review and created a task force to evaluate the grid and water impacts of data centers. Also in September, officials in Clayton County, Georgia, approved a moratorium through the end of 2025 to assess infrastructure concerns. Also in September, officials in Jerome Township, Ohio, imposed a nine-month construction freeze to rewrite zoning amid local complaints. Earlier this month, in Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed a ban on new data centers that will remain in effect until March of next year. The ban will give officials time to draft proper zoning regulations.

The backlash isn’t just in rural areas. Last year, Atlanta’s City Council passed a ban on data centers located near the city’s Beltline and within half a mile of stations operated by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority. The goal of the measure was to “ensure that Atlanta’s growth is balanced, sustainable, and centered on the well-being of residents.”

Data center costs are front and center in Virginia, a state where land-use conflicts over solar energy are raging. As shown in the Renewable Rejection Database, there have been 54 rejections or restrictions of solar in the state, including 12 this year alone. Last month, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger beat her Republican opponent by 15 points. In her victory speech, she declared, “We’re going to produce more energy, and we’re going to lower energy costs. We are going to produce more energy here in Virginia, and make sure that data centers pay their fair share.”

As the AI rollout continues and Big Tech continues spending tens of billions of dollars on data centers, the rhetoric and opposition to these projects are sure to increase. Here’s the list of rejections or restrictions of data centers in the US that have occurred since mid-2023. If you have projects to add to this list, please get in touch with us at SMRupdates@gmail.com. Thanks in advance.

You can support independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. I’m offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions until December 13. Click here.

Subscribed

Data Center Rejection Database

Create interactive, responsive & beautiful charts — no code required.