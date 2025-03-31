Steve Korba is a native New Yorker (from the Bronx) and now lives in Alabama. Currently retired, Steve had a career in engineering, finance, and marketing within the Empire State.

MAR 30

READ IN APP

Guest Post by Steve Korba.

The Downward Spiral

Governor Hochul may have the dubious honor of presiding over the irreversible decline of the once powerful Empire State. The high cost of living, taxes, crime, and the loss of jobs have caused a population migration unequalled by any other state.

Underlying these trends, along with governmental mismanagement, have been the decline in New York’s manufacturing and farming sectors. This has been truly devastating to the State’s economy, and the downward trends continue; but there is another truly terrifying danger to be reckoned with: the end of New York as the financial center of the world.

An overburdened infrastructure, coupled with the state’s increasing fiscal deficits, leaves little hope for immediate respite. Yet, it is within this bleak outlook that a beacon of hope may still be found. By embracing innovative solutions and tapping into untapped resources, there exists the potential to halt, and even reverse, the decline that has gripped the Empire State.

Untapped Resources

If the manufacturing and farming sectors are to be revitalized, reducing fuel costs would be a good start. That is obvious. Tapping into the Marcellus and Utica natural gas deposits are equally obvious. There is no environmental danger in fracking - that has been totally debunked. States that frack have benefitted in jobs, in new business, and in continued enjoyment of clean water and their natural surroundings.

There is also another consideration. As this country is now striving to be more independent of its external suppliers. It would be hard to fathom New York’s resistance to this imperative.

So now you may ask, while less expensive fuel would benefit manufacturing and farming, “what does this have to do with the financial sector?” I'm glad you asked.

Subscribed

Financial Center of the World

New York has almost 200 data centers. These are buildings that house computer systems, telecommunications, storage systems and other components. They use a lot of electricity. Financial data centers provide storage and transaction processing for financial institutions.

There are other data centers involved with CRYPTOCURRENCY. They support MINING for cryptocurrency and BLOCKCHAIN processing (which is basically a decentralized, digital ledger that stores cryptocurrency transactions across a network of computers.) These data centers also require huge amounts of electricity and the fuel that generates it.

Cryptocurrency will be the future of currency and banks will eventually have to adapt some form of it because any form of currency needs to have the ability to be loaned and stored.

The banking system will therefore require vast amounts of data centers and electricity.

In addition to financial and cryptocurrency data centers, there is a growing need for data storage and processing in various sectors including healthcare, education, and governmental agencies. These centers must be equipped with advanced security measures to protect sensitive information while being efficient in their energy consumption. The evolution of data centers is pivotal to the infrastructure of New York State, and as we look to the future, the strategic expansion and innovation in this sector will not only support the burgeoning digital economy but also reinforce our position as a leader in technology and finance.

As government moves towards further regulation of digital currency, one could imagine down the road a cryptocurrency “Fort Knox.” Why not in New York State?

As you know, China yearns to replace the United States dollar with its currency as the international currency. It's imperative that we stay in the vanguard of digital currency and remain the standard for international business transactions.

All of this requires that New York State expands its data center presence and unleashes the power that lies under its ground.

#NewYork #NewYorkCity #Cryptocurrency #WallStreet #NaturalGas #Currency #AI #DataCenters