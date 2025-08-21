AUG 21

Guest Post by Craig Rucker of CFact.

Two prominent left-wing campaign organizations have filed suit to suppress and censor the assessment that five climate science experts recently provided to the Department of Energy.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) filed their complaint in Massachusetts District Court.

Read their full complaint at CFACT.org.

The DOE climate assessment must terrify the climate/Left.

Their lawsuit does not demand damages, but silence.

The principal relief the EDF and the UCS demand is, in effect, that Energy Secretary Wright be enjoined from thinking, speaking, or accepting public comments about the most sound and unbiased climate assessment to grace the world of science in years.

What has pushed the usual climate suspects into such a tizzy?

Why must the scientific opinions of these five climate experts be suppressed?

We posted an excellent write-up by Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, who served at the highest level at NOAA, on CFACT.org:

“In a stark contrast with the ‘mainstream view of climate science,’ the DOE report is unbiased in its objective assessment of the costs, efficacy, and collateral impacts of any ‘climate action’, considering the nation’s need for reliable and affordable energy. The fundamental physics of the global carbon cycle dictate that even if emissions were to stop tomorrow, it would take decades to see a meaningful reduction in the global CO2 concentration and hence human influences on the climate. Thus, the authors conclude accordingly that even drastic local actions to reduce GHG emissions will have negligible effects, such that calling unilateral U.S. reductions ‘combating climate change’ reflects a serious misunderstanding of the scale of the issue.”

The exaggerations and misrepresentations that climate pressure groups push every day collapse under fair and impartial examination.

The DOE climate assessment is a “the emperor has no clothes” moment.

How about this howler? EDF and UCS complain that the climate working group didn’t include THEM, and wasn’t “fairly balanced in terms of their points of view.” Climate discussion that isn’t fairly balanced? What would that be like?

As Rear Admiral Gallaudet sums it up:

“For too long, the American people have been fed an unrealistic narrative that climate change is an existential threat that only drastic reductions in fossil fuel use will solve. Secretary Wright has finally got it right, and it’s about time that the U.S. supports unbiased and objective climate science.”

Read the full DOE climate assessment at CFACT.org

Editor’s Note: Craig provides a great perspective on what this lawsuit is all about, namely suppression of free speech, but there are a couple of other points to be made:

First, it’s important to understand who these NGOs are and what special interests they represent. The best way to discern this is to find out who funds the. I asked Grok and got this regarding EDF:

EDF receives significant funding from foundations, including those with corporate ties. A notable example is the Walton Family Foundation, which has provided millions to support EDF’s initiatives. The MacArthur Foundation has also supported EDF for projects like climate change initiatives, wetland restoration in Florida, and environmental monitoring in African countries. The Audacious Project, an initiative of the TED conference group, funds EDF’s MethaneSAT project, aimed at reducing methane emissions by 45% by 2025. EDF collaborates with businesses, sometimes receiving funding or co-sponsoring studies. For example, EDF has worked with the petroleum industry (e.g., Anadarko Petroleum, Noble Energy, Encana) on environmental studies and regulatory endorsements, such as stricter controls on gas drilling emissions.

Grok also, based on available data from Form 990-PF filings (private foundations must report grantees) and other reliable sources, indicated the foillowing regarding the Union of Concerned Scientists:

Open Society Foundations: Confirmed as a donor through foundation grant records. Open Society Foundations have supported UCS for climate and environmental justice initiatives, aligning with UCS’s advocacy for science-based policy solutions. William and Flora Hewlett Foundation: Identified through grant databases and historical funding patterns. The Hewlett Foundation has provided grants to UCS for clean energy and climate change programs, particularly for policy analysis and advocacy. David and Lucile Packard Foundation: Cross-referenced via grant-making records. The Packard Foundation has funded UCS for environmental programs, focusing on sustainable energy and climate solutions. Energy Foundation: Confirmed through foundation disclosures. The Energy Foundation has supported UCS’s clean energy and transportation initiatives, including work on electric vehicle policies and emissions standards. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation: Noted in grant records for supporting UCS’s health-related environmental advocacy, such as air quality and public health impacts of climate change. The Kresge Foundation: Identified as a donor for UCS’s climate resilience and equitable mobility programs, particularly in urban policy and community partnerships.

What the above tells us is that, if you buy at Walmart you’re supporting the above nonsense, along with George Soros and his Open Society Foundations, and Nathaniel Simon’s Energy Foundation shills. Sam Walton’s trust-funder descendants probably only want to compensate for the crass success of their ancestor to allow them some street cred among elites. Soros, of course, wants to short the West and destroy it to make money on the downside. The Energy Foundation wants to destroy fossil fuels advance solar grifting. But, how does one explain gas companies cooperating with EDF? That’s a “feeding the crocodile” strategy if there ever was one.

The other point I want to emphasize is the ludicrous and pathetically childish arguments made in this piece of climate lawfare from EDF and UCS, not that some radical judge won’t advance the case. One random paragraph from the complaint will suffice to illustrate:

Dr. Christy is well known for his questioning of established, peer-reviewed climate science and raising doubts about the extent to which human activity has caused global warming. He has been linked in the past to the Heartland Institute, an advocacy group that frequently questions the scientific consensus on climate change. In a 2007 editorial in the Wall Street Journal, Christy wrote that he “see[s] neither the developing catastrophe nor the smoking gun proving that human activity is to blame for most of the warming we see,” a view that he acknowledged was out of step with a “majority” of his climate scientist colleagues. In testimony to Congress on multiple occasions, Christy has argued that climate models should not be used for predicting future changes in climate or for policy decisions.

It can be summed up as ‘how dare you question us?’ and a chilling demand for silence from critics. This is the intellectual dishonesty of the climate cult in all its glory

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., Rucker is a frequent guest on radio talk shows, written extensively in numerous publications, and has appeared in such media outlets as Fox News, OANN, Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hill, among many others.

