Andrew Puzder writes in the FT, the EU’s going through profound change. For decades, its economy relied on cheap Russian energy and a strong Chinese consumer market, while the US covered the bulk of its defence costs. That world has now collapsed.

To recover, the EU must have access to secure, reliable and affordable energy. That will materialise only if the EU succeeds in the effort to repeal or neuter its growth-killing Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D).

Mario Draghi has acknowledged Europe needs to change how it sees the future. Specifically, his 2024 report on competitiveness notes that, in Europe, “fossil fuels will continue to play a central role in energy pricing at least for the remainder of this decade.”

If the EU is going to reindustrialise it will need access to substantial supplies of reliable fossil fuels from dependable allies. To its credit, it is moving in this direction—the EU has been leveraging its access to LNG, thereby diversifying its supply with a reliable energy source.

Which brings us to the CS3D. This gargantuan regulatory apparatus penetrates the complex supply chains of multinational companies, imposing net zero carbon emission goals on the myriad businesses within them, both inside and outside Europe. A failure to comply could result in significant financial penalties.

As such, the risks associated with violating the CS3D are tremendous, while compliance is virtually impossible, particularly for complex international energy concerns. For the EU, this is economic suicide.

Under the CS3D, it will be virtually impossible for big energy companies to do large-scale business in Europe, let alone meet the EU’s energy demands. ExxonMobil is already reducing its EU workforce in anticipation. Qatar notified the EU that it will halt supplies of LNG unless the CS3D is repealed or significantly watered down.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron has called for repeal. The he CEOs of Siemens and TotalEnergies sent a letter to Macron and Merz urging that the directive be abolished. The letter reportedly reflects the view of 46 European companies.

In response, on Nov 13 the European parliament voted to remove the CS3D’s mandated compliance with net zero goals. This was a positive step toward revising—or, better yet, repealing—the CS3D.

EU political leaders have a choice. They can choose to leave their economy burdened by regulation and overdependent on expensive and unreliable energy. Or they can begin to revive Europe’s entrepreneurial spirit by deregulating and accessing abundant reliable energy, allowing its businesses and citizens to thrive.

It would be in the EU’s best interests if it chose the second option.

Our Take: Until Europe (and the UK) stops pretending that delaying the start dates of terrible policies is reform, nothing will change. Sadly, absent some kind of shock event, we’re not encouraged Europe can get there.