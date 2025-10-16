DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 16

In an outstanding post on X, Sean Davis, co-founder and CEO at The Federalist, expose the corporate media’s latest anti-Trump hoax over the Pentagon’s new policies on media access and engagement. It is a magnum opus which everyone should read and celebrate.

Here you go:

Full Text:

STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF WAR MEDIA ACCESS GUIDELINES FROM THE FEDERALIST CEO SEAN DAVIS AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF MOLLIE HEMINGWAY:

When other credentialed outlets and journalists spread lies about the Russia collusion hoax, or the Covington kids hoax, or the Kavanaugh rape hoax, or the Ukraine impeachment hoax, or the COVID-19 natural origin hoax, or the peaceful BLM riots hoax, or the suckers and losers hoax, or the Hunter Biden laptop hoax, or the Biden’s-brain-is-totally-fine-you-guys hoax, The Federalist fearlessly reported the truth.

Corrupt corporate journalists published lies and regurgitated regime propaganda and were given awards. We published facts and the truth, and the U.S. federal government responded by waging a global war of illegal censorship against The Federalist. They profited from lies, while we were punished for reporting the truth.

Where were these self-styled First Amendment defenders when we were illegally censored and targeted for debunking Deep State lies and hoaxes? Many of them not only refused to defend us, but cheered the illegal censorship efforts against us. NBC News, for example, colluded with Big Tech to demonetize and deplatform us for criticizing the government and the corrupt corporate news media.

So you’ll have to forgive our skepticism of corporate media’s ostensible new love of press freedoms and the First Amendment.

We actually read through the new Department of War media access guidelines, and we found zero new restrictions on the ability of journalists to report on or criticize the government. Many corporate journalists eager to grandstand will claim otherwise without evidence, but we will show you what the actual document says.

“Nothing in this document requires you to waive any constitutional rights. This in-brief constitutes a description of [Department of War] policies.

“Members of the news media are not required to submit their writings to [the Department of War] for approval.”

“This in-brief and its Appendices address [Department of War] policy and the potential bases for such a determination and do not prohibit you as a [credential holder] from engaging in constitutionally protected journalistic activities, such as investigating, reporting, or publishing stories.”

“My signature represents my acknowledgement and understanding of such [Department of War] policies and procedures, even if I do not necessarily agree with such policies and procedures. Signing this acknowledgment does not waive any rights I may have under law.”

Those are the actual facts. And as usually is the case, we are likely the first outlet to report them.