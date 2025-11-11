The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution

This publication combines two complementary works on the physical and systemic reality of the energy transition.

The first part, The Gigawatt Fallacy, analyzes the structural contradictions between installed capacity and actually usable energy. Using China as an example—with over 1,270 GW of photovoltaics and 580 GW of wind power—it shows that the massive expansion of fluctuating generation capacities without seasonal storage does not lead to decarbonization, but rather increases dependence on fossil fuel reserve capacity.

The second part, Methane Reimagined, presents the TSTM system (Tubular Storage Tank Module), a scalable, loss-free storage concept based on compressed methane (CH₄). The work refutes the widespread demonization of methane and shows that CO₂-neutral or even CO₂-negative energy use is possible in closed cycles (pyrolysis → H₂ + C / CO₂ mineralization).

Key points:

Physical limits of PV and wind expansion without storage

Real-time data analysis of the Chinese energy system (2025)

Comparison of storage technologies: TSTM vs. batteries / H₂ / pumped storage

Net-zero cycle through methane pyrolysis and concrete carbonation

Economic evaluation (–79% to –98% costs compared to alternatives)

Conclusion:

Power does not replace energy. Only through seasonal storage—for example, via the TSTM system—can the physical contradiction of the energy transition be resolved.

2025-11-10

Nov 10, 2025

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Copyright

© 2025 Ryszard Dzikowski, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Citation

Dzikowski, R. (2025). The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution (1.0). Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17575867

November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025

