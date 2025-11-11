HEADLINE: “The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution”
“The first part, The Gigawatt Fallacy, analyzes the structural contradictions between installed capacity and actually usable energy. Using China as an example—with over 1,270 GW of photovoltaics…”
The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution
Creators
Description
This publication combines two complementary works on the physical and systemic reality of the energy transition.
The first part, The Gigawatt Fallacy, analyzes the structural contradictions between installed capacity and actually usable energy. Using China as an example—with over 1,270 GW of photovoltaics and 580 GW of wind power—it shows that the massive expansion of fluctuating generation capacities without seasonal storage does not lead to decarbonization, but rather increases dependence on fossil fuel reserve capacity.
The second part, Methane Reimagined, presents the TSTM system (Tubular Storage Tank Module), a scalable, loss-free storage concept based on compressed methane (CH₄). The work refutes the widespread demonization of methane and shows that CO₂-neutral or even CO₂-negative energy use is possible in closed cycles (pyrolysis → H₂ + C / CO₂ mineralization).
Key points:
Physical limits of PV and wind expansion without storage
Real-time data analysis of the Chinese energy system (2025)
Comparison of storage technologies: TSTM vs. batteries / H₂ / pumped storage
Net-zero cycle through methane pyrolysis and concrete carbonation
Economic evaluation (–79% to –98% costs compared to alternatives)
Conclusion:
Power does not replace energy. Only through seasonal storage—for example, via the TSTM system—can the physical contradiction of the energy transition be resolved.
Files
The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution.pdf
Files (1.4 MB)
The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution.pdf
md5:77476cba99ae0b95cacf100be99ad773
Additional details
Dates
Created
2025-11-10
Date of the manuscript’s initial creation
Citations
Show only:
Literature (0)
Dataset (0)
Software (0)
Unknown (0)
Citations To This Version
Search
No citations found
0
VIEWS
0
DOWNLOADS
Show more details
Versions
Version 1.010.5281/zenodo.17575867
Nov 10, 2025
Cite all versions? You can cite all versions by using the DOI 10.5281/zenodo.17575866. This DOI represents all versions, and will always resolve to the latest one. Read more.
External resources
Indexed in
Keywords and subjects
Details
DOI
Resource type
Publication
Publisher
Zenodo
Languages
English
Rights
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Copyright
© 2025 Ryszard Dzikowski, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Citation
Dzikowski, R. (2025). The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought – System Analysis and the TSTM Solution (1.0). Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17575867
Style
APA
Export
JSON
Technical metadata
Created
November 10, 2025
Modified
November 10, 2025
Jump up