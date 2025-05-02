Subscribe now

Log in

The glory days of net zero are thankfully over

The public will no longer put up with higher energy costs and the destruction of the British steel industry

Gift this article free

Does anyone remember the children’s game Mousetrap? The centrepiece was the careful construction of a clever but complex and rickety piece of machinery. When it was ready, you turned a crank, which pushed a lever, which pushed a stop sign into a boot, which kicked a bucket with a ball bearing in it, which ran down some stairs and bumped into a rod with a hand on it, which triggered a diver launching himself into a barrel, which knocked loose a suspended cage, which, finally – if it all worked – would fall on your opponent’s mouse and take it out of the game.

Advertisement

One has to wonder whether the inventor of Mousetrap had any later-life influence on electricity grid design. Today’s complex chain of grid management for renewables, the turning on and off of power as the wind blows, or doesn’t, or the sun shines, or doesn’t; the backup power stations standing ready, or not, to fill the gap; the crazy systems of payment and cross-subsidy, and the fine margins on which all this works – it’s all uncomfortably reminiscent of this childhood game.

And, as in the game, the Mousetrap grid doesn’t always work – as the unlucky citizens of Spain and Portugal discovered this week. Somewhere in all the complexity something went wrong, their power supply switched off, and the country discovered the hard way that modern countries can’t manage for long without electricity.

We are supposed to believe no one knows why. Well maybe. There’s no explanation yet from the government, but the Spanish media tell us some sort of shock to renewables supply disrupted the frequency and voltage parameters of the grid. The grid manager didn’t have enough reliable non-renewables on the system to balance the grid quickly – and so it tripped off.

Advertisement

If so, it is easy to see why the proponents of net zero might be reluctant to admit it. After all, critics of renewable energy have been highlighting exactly this risk for some time. We’ve learnt not to expect honesty and frankness from net zero advocates, and I fully expect the same thing this time around. But things are thankfully changing.

Despite the obfuscation, the message is beginning to get through to voters. Net zero means the highest energy costs in the developed world and the flight of productive industry; the destruction of the British steel industry; the vast fields of plastic enshrouding our countryside to capture our feeble sunlight; the marching armies of pylons needed to move energy from windfarm to grid; the continued high cost of electric cars – unless the Chinese dump them – and the risks they bring, seemingly leading the authorities to suspend EV charging in Parliament’s underground car park; the prospect of paying more for your electricity for having the temerity to live in southern England. And, of course, the memory-holing of Labour’s promised commitment to a £300 cut in energy bills.

Advertisement

Ed Miliband and the green Blob mouth their mantras about cheap and reliable renewables, but we can all now see that the reality is quite the opposite. They keep blaming gas prices, but in fact the gas price is now back down to its pre-Ukraine war norms. Our energy is expensivebecause renewables are inherently expensive and must be subsidised, and because they must be paid not just to switch on but also to switch off. But Labour simply won’t admit it.

Starmer and Miliband may close their eyes and ears to the facts, but a much more successful and subtle Labour politician, Sir Tony Blair, can see the way things are going. His punchy foreword to his own institute’s report this week described the current net zero programme as “irrational” and argued that the closing down of debate meant that “the campaign stays in the hands of those who end up alienating the very opinion on which consent for action depends”. I wonder who he could possibly have had in mind?

The truth is that the great days of net zero are over. Its proponents just don’t realise it yet. The policy is moving away from them. The British public don’t trust what they are told. They aren’t willing to pay any more. They think the Norwegian energy minister has a point in wondering why this country won’t invest in the North Sea as they do. They have also realised that the rest of the world is laughing at us Europeans for wrecking our own economies while they invest in coal. And they can see that European governments are behaving like cartoon characters who have run off the cliff but haven’t looked down yet.

Advertisement

That can’t last. The tectonic plates are swiftly shifting. The Tories are joining Reform in distancing themselves from the craziness of this agenda. One day, and it will be soon, the whole net zero climate mentality is going to disappear in a puff of smoke, just as the Covid madness did. And not a moment too soon. The Climate Change Committee will be thrown on to the junk heap of history and we will never speak of it again. Will Labour leave this to the next government? Or can it see which way the renewables wind is blowing, and sail with it?

BOTTOMLINE: “The Climate Change Committee will be thrown on to the junk heap of history and we will never speak of it again. Will Labour leave this to the next government? Or can it see which way the renewables wind is blowing, and sail with it?”