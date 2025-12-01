The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Wind and Solar and batteries have too much favoritism in contracts with the grid operators and we have too much of them in the grid. That all adds up to high rates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture