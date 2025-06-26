THE IMPORTANCE OF CAPITAL FORMATION TO ENERGY HUMANISM

By Stephen Heins, aka The Word Merchant

Environmental Non-Governmental Organizations (ENGOs) have long championed ecological preservation, often prioritizing renewables and conservation outcomes over the economic mechanisms that sustain long-term societal progress. One critical oversight in their approach is the failure to grasp the importance of capital formation—accumulating and allocating resources to drive productive investment, economic growth, and innovation. This narrative explores how ENGOs’ misalignment with capital formation undermines their goals and limits their impact, weaving a story of missed opportunities and unintended consequences.

In the early 2000s, the global environmental movement was gaining momentum. ENGOs like Greenpeace, the World Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club, EDF, and Environmental Foundations rallied against deforestation, fossil fuel expansion, and industrial pollution. Their campaigns were emotionally compelling, often framed as a moral battle to save the planet from corporate greed.

In one emblematic case, a coalition of ENGOs launched a high-profile campaign to halt a major hydroelectric dam project in a developing nation. The dam, they argued, would displace indigenous communities and flood critical ecosystems. Through protests, media blitzes, and lobbying, they pressured international funders to pull out, effectively killing the project.

The victory was celebrated as a triumph for nature and marginalized voices. But the story didn’t end there. The region, already plagued by energy poverty, faced worsening blackouts. Local businesses stagnated and could not afford unreliable or costly energy alternatives like solar and wind. Farmers, hoping to modernize irrigation, remained tethered to subsistence methods. The absence of the dam—a project that, despite its flaws, would have provided stable, low-carbon energy—stifled economic growth. Over time, the lack of infrastructure investment pushed the region deeper into poverty, forcing some communities to turn to illegal logging and coal-burning to survive. The ecosystem the ENGOs fought to protect was degraded anyway, not by a dam but by desperation.

This outcome wasn’t unique. Across the developing world, ENGOs frequently opposed large-scale infrastructure projects—dams, roads, power plants—without fully engaging with the role these projects played in capital formation and local and regional communities.

Capital formation, the accumulation of financial and physical assets that enable economies to grow, relies on infrastructure, technology, and human capital investments. It’s the engine that allows societies to build schools, hospitals, and reliable energy systems, and to fund the innovations needed to address global economic development effectively. By focusing narrowly on environmental impacts and dismissing economic trade-offs, ENGOs inadvertently undermined the systems that could have supported sustainable development.

The disconnect stemmed from a deeper philosophical blind spot. Many ENGOs operated from a zero-sum worldview: economic growth was the enemy of nature, and capital was synonymous with exploitation. They championed large-scale solutions while demonizing the large-scale fossil fuel investments needed to transform national and international economies.

This pattern revealed the critical flaw: ENGOs often fail to recognize that capital formation isn’t just about profit but about creating the resources to solve complex problems. For example, the global push for net-zero emissions requires massive investments in green technologies—$3.5 trillion annually by 2050, according to some estimates, without any significant contribution to the gift of electricity to the 4 billion or so people living in energy poverty. That means good health care, communication, education, and other modern conveniences are unavailable to them.

These funds won’t materialize from grassroots donations or government budgets; they require private capital, mobilized through markets and incentivized by policies that balance environmental and economic priorities. Yet ENGOs frequently opposed market-driven solutions, such as coal and natural gas power plants or public-private partnerships, viewing them as compromises with capitalism. In doing so, they alienated the financial institutions and businesses whose resources were essential to scaling up climate solutions.

The consequences of this misstep were stark. In the 2010s, as climate change became a global priority, ENGOs attempted to influence the flow of capital. While they lobbied for divestment from fossil fuels, they offered little guidance on where precious energy capital should go instead.

Institutional investors and governments, managing trillions in assets, began integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, without providing accounting protocols that measure and verify actual results, leaving the definition of “sustainable investment” murky and ineffectual. The result was a proliferation of greenwashing, greenwishing, and fraud on most projects labeled eco-friendly but delivering minimal economic impact.

Meanwhile, the lack of capital formation perpetuated a vicious cycle in developing nations. Countries rich in natural resources but poor in infrastructure couldn’t afford the upfront costs of transitioning to energy humanism.

ENGOs, focused on stopping extractive industries, rarely advocated for alternative economic models that could channel resource wealth into productive investments for poor countries. For instance, in sub-Saharan Africa, where over 600 million people lack electricity, ENGOs pushed for solar and wind projects but rarely addressed the need for grid-scale energy systems that require significant financing. Without reliable energy, industries couldn’t grow, jobs remained scarce, and governments leaned on expensive renewables, which could not meet the demand growth.

The lesson is clear: ignoring capital formation doesn’t just limit economic progress—it jeopardizes environmental goals and energy humanism. Capital is the lifeblood of innovation and scale, enabling the deployment of technologies like grid reliability, cable systems, or pipelines at the pace and scope needed to combat global economic development challenges.

ENGOs that fail to engage with this reality risk becoming irrelevant, their victories pyrrhic as the systems they oppose will evolve without their input or influence. The path forward requires a new mindset that sees capital not as the enemy but as a force to be shaped, directed, and harnessed for a sustainable future to end energy poverty and advance energy humanism.

