The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael van der Riet's avatar
Michael van der Riet
1h

It's just as well that Roger Caiazza is retired because I was about to say, don't give up your day job. He doesn't address a single claim in the Institute for Power Integrity report, and introduces no facts in support of his counter-claims. If the IPI report was written by a GPT trained on ten thousand primary school essays, this article was written by a GPT trained on ten thousand cat video comment threads. Stephen, crap like this does not enhance your page at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture