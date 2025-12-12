The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
10h

It's reminiscent of the Drew Carey Show. Everything's made up and the facts don't matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture