The only emergency is the one being created by the West’s suicidal policies

BEN PILE

Last week, an organisation calling itself the ‘National Emergency Briefing’ held an event at Central Hall in Westminster, near Parliament. Boasting “an invite-only audience of around 1,250 politicians and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media”, the rally subjected attendees to three hours of bog-standard hectoring about the ‘climate crisis’. But in the face of the climate consensus’s collapse, is this spectacle going to mark the point at which the Establishment’s environmentalists regrouped, or does it better symbolise the green agenda’s rather pathetic and painful death throes?

The central claim of the broader green movement for the last decade has been the notion of a ‘climate emergency’. It was an attempt to mobilise a mass movement to support the by then well-established intergovernmental climate policy agenda which thus far lacked public support. The ‘civil society’ beneficiaries of the Green Blob aimed to bridge the gap – in fact a democratic deficit – between governments’ policy agendas and the public’s continuing disinterest. The epitome of this development in the UK was the creation of Extinction Rebellion (XR). According to the social theories developed by those who motivated the likes of XR and Greta Thunberg, once the ‘truth’ of climate change had been explained to the public, they would rise up and work together to ‘tackle the emergency’ in the way that Brits, especially Londoners, are said to have come together during WWII to confront the Nazis.

As social theories go, its test in the form of XR has fallen flat on its face. It was very clear, within months in fact, that rather than reaching out to the public, radical environmentalists were only capable of demonstrating their contempt for the broader public’s interests. And it was reciprocated. XR’s disruptive ‘climate crisis’ stunts and Greta’s injunction “I want you to panic” came to look more like unwitting acts of brutal self-parody than ‘following the science’. Rarely more than a few hundred ever joined XR’s “mobilisation” (as XR called it), and its successor, Just Stop Oil, managed barely dozens. The latter’s road-blocking inconvenienced – sometimes with irreversible consequences – up to hundreds of thousands at a time, and the experiment collapsed into a rump movement that had forgotten its predecessor’s objectives of bringing the public with it.

Nonetheless, the notion of an ‘emergency’ or ‘crisis’ has continued to dominate the thinking of Establishment greens, who remain no less hostile to the public. And the National Emergency Briefing, with its invite-only VIPs, showed that it has learned little over the last decade. It asked online viewers of the event to sign a letter to the government and broadcasters, claiming that:

We were presented with the latest evidence showing that the United Kingdom must urgently prepare for a cascade of serious societal impacts. The rapidly escalating climate and nature crises are set to make the UK increasingly unrecognisable and dangerous, with extreme weather events, the risk of food shortages, price shocks, economic instability and rising geopolitical risks.

And that “fossil fuel-funded disinformation” which “has flooded Westminster and the media” means that a “lack of public access to accurate, science-based information has created a vacuum which has been filled by polarised headlines designed to deny and delay action”. And this conspiracy theory requires “public service broadcasters to hold an urgent televised national emergency briefing for the public, and to run a comprehensive public engagement campaign so that everyone understands the profound risks this crisis poses to themselves and their families”.

“We are not safe,” it concludes. “This is an emergency”. Plus: “Now is the time for courage and to put trust in the public.”

It’s a funny kind of “trust in the public” that doesn’t credit them with sufficient capacity to see through “polarised headlines designed to deny and delay action”, and which requires government and broadcasters to escalate their alarmism. Indeed, it’s very obviously doublespeak.

This has been tried before, of course. Who could forget these adverts from the late 2000s and early 2010s?

Both the government’s and green campaigning organisations’ attempts to connect to the public through fear messaging have manifestly failed. And any analysis of the vast volumes of government (i.e., taxpayer) cash and funding from political philanthropy reveals that the conspiracy theory, too, is bunk, and fails to explain the collapse of the climate consensus. I should add, of course, the fact that the notion of a ‘climate crisis’ is also bunk. As I argue here.

That’s quite a lot of failures being confronted (or not) in Central Hall, Westminster: a failed hypothesis of public communication and social change; a failed notion of climate crisis; a failed conspiracy theory. At best, they are three controversial claims. But as such, they are not controversies that any of the attendees are capable of debating. Hence the doubling-down on the failed strategies. But, meanwhile, it seems clear to me that these failures are indeed owed to the public’s capacity to see through “polarised headlines”.

The content of the three-hour long festival of doom cannot be answered in full by any normal length article. It would take weeks of work to offer a like-for-like counter to what was, after all, a standard alarmist litany. Suffice it to say that no new evidence was presented – no new formulation of environmental activism or alarmism was offered, and no new science was brought to the public’s attention. It was just a dank appeal for the Government and broadcasters to censor public discussion and to impose yet more alarmism onto the broadcasting schedule.

The grounds for sustaining the climate crisis story were told by characters who are as flawed as their claims. Most notably, perhaps, TV’s Chris Packham took the stage to whitter on about the Covid Inquiry and badgers as much as the climate crisis. “We are one species,” he explained, “on one planet, with one big problem and one last chance to sort it out”. Applause came there none. “We have declared war on our one and only home”. Silence. “We’ve set our house on fire.” We’ve heard it all before.

It was dull. Catastrophically dull. A crushing bore-fest.

Following Packham, “The information that we’re going to be looking at,” said founding Director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, Professor Tim Lenton, “is extremely serious, urgent, and it affects us all here in the UK.” “That is why we’re calling this a National Emergency Briefing.” But it isn’t serious, it’s unserious to the point of silliness. It isn’t urgent; climate change is at worse a trivial problem. And it doesn’t affect any of us – we will be harmed much more by climate policy than climate change.

“We have to eliminate fossil fuels,” claimed Greta Thunberg’s ‘climate science’ mentor, Professor Kevin Anderson, “or the temperatures will just keep going up.” And here is how we can know that the litany is bullshit. First, the claim that temperatures would continue to rise in line with atmospheric concentrations of CO 2 is in itself contentious. In fact, once the atmosphere reaches a certain point of saturation by CO 2 , physicists say it loses most of its effect.

But Anderson was more concerned with the consequences: “The prospects of three and four degrees centigrade of warming are absolutely dire,” claimed the professor, “we cannot risk that at all.” “It’s an extreme and unstable climate, far beyond any safe zone that has nurtured our civilisation and we’re going to be seeing unprecedented societal and ecological collapse at these sorts of levels.” “We can see escalating geopolitical instability and rising military tensions. And there will be no real economy to talk about – there’s no reduction in GDP; we’ll be looking at systemic collapse.”

That is not science speaking. That is a deeply weird religion. And we can know this, because these contentious claims have plenty of counterclaims in the literature on environmental economics. That’s not to say that the counterclaims have greater weight in reasoned argument (though they do), it’s that the likes of Anderson spend more of their time mentally torturing Swedish teenage truants and rallying the VIPs in front of him than he does on answering his religion’s critics.

Four degrees of warming is very unlikely. But let’s steel-man the argument for good measure. Those captured by Anderson’s doomsaying are unlikely to listen, but one alternative analysis on what the results of it would look like can take two forms.

The first is simplest: very much more than four degrees of difference in temperature exist between places where civilisations have flourished. Both society and natural organisms are adaptable. Anderson’s prophecies depend on the notion of natural providence offering unique niches, which are mere mythology. If we or creatures were so vulnerable as to be unable to survive such a temperature change, we would not have survived this far or thrived in drastically different environments.

The second is perhaps more developed. Bjorn Lomborg’s analysis has argued that a world that warms by 4.86°C will lose 5.7% 2100 GDP per capita. But the cost of limiting that 4.86°C to 3.24°C warming will cost vastly more. In a no-climate-policy scenario, in which temperatures rise by 4.86°C, global GDP per capita rises to about $130,000, whereas policies that limit global warming so slow economic growth that per capita GDP rises to just $80,000. Climate policy is worse than climate change.

Again: I don’t claim that Lomborg is right and Anderson is wrong. I claim that the inability of climate alarmists to answer their critics in good faith – whether that’s Lomborg or yours truly – is why we should see the National Emergency Briefing as an unserious, indulgent and ideological pantomime. If their ideas were sound, they would stand up to reasoned debate. And if they were driven by science rather than by ideological impulses, they would welcome it. Instead, they have conspiracy theories, daft hypotheses about the link between communication and social transformation, and rallies for VIPs hoping to short-circuit the democratic process. The spectacle was a pathetic end to the story of a nasty cult and its grip on the British establishment.