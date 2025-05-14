The Media Hype Extreme Weather—But Data Tells A Different Tale

Why we’re safer from climate disasters than ever before.

by Michelle Arledge, guest post

May 14, 2025, 11:45 AM

These days, stories of extreme weather are everywhere you look. But a crucial detail often goes overlooked: We’re safer from the consequences of that weather than ever before. [emphasis, links added]

There was a time when extreme weather events that led to massive fatalitieswere depressingly common in the U.S.

In the last 85 years, however, there have only been three such events that took over 1,000 lives: Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Maria, and a 1980 heatwave.

There’s a reason for that.

The most important factor in determining a natural disaster’s destructiveness isn’t its intensity, but how well people in its path are protected. And on that front, things have improved … a lot.

Better building codes have prevented about $1.6 billion in damage a year since 2000. Advances in hurricane forecasts and early-warning systems have given people more time to prepare.

Having air conditioners in nearly 90% of American homes has severely cut the risk of extreme heat.

And while you often hear that the economic damages from extreme weatherare growing, you don’t often hear why.

A world with abundant air conditioning changed Miami from a barren landscape to a thriving city. Source: Kite & Key Media

It’s not that more property is being destroyed than in the past; it’s that the property being destroyed is more valuable than it used to be.

In an apples-to-apples comparison, the amount of economic damage that disasters cause has decreased in recent years … by over 75%.

So, the good news: We’re safer than we think.

While we still need to be on guard for natural disasters and take concerns about the climate seriously, the fears of an imminent apocalypse are overblown.

Learn more at Kite & Key Media

