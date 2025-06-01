THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

The Data Republican (samm “r” republican) website is the only place one needs to to fully appreciate the rot that has been by our Federal government. I check it periodically to remind myself how much money is wasted and wasted by the Biden Administration, in particular.

Today’s find was a $1 million grant made to the Genesee Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council in New York State to “develop or update existing regional climate mitigation plans to address greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reduction measures throughout the entire metropolitan area.” That area is depicted below and includes the City of Rochester:

Rochester is located in Monroe County, but all the others may be described as rural and include many prime farming areas. I have performed consulting work in three of those rural counties, so I know the region fairly well. Only two of the counties have been growing: Monroe and Ontario. Seneca and Yates are pure wine country with some of the finest wineries in the Empire State.

The suggestion that this region needs a climate action plan is ludicrous, of course. Anything it might do about climate change would have zero significance on any imaginable scale. But, they have a plan funded by all of us. It’s called the “Priority Climate Action Plan - Genesee/Finger Lakes Region” and it’s exactly the sort of nonsense one would expect. Speculation, hype, and childish recommendations. Here are a few:

Transition school buses to zero emission.

Evaluate potential for BRT, light rail or fixed transit service serving major employers/destinations.

Invest in an educational campaign to educate all road users of best practices for use of public transportation and alternative modes of transportation. Establish a coalition to increase public transit ridership and service.

Educate and reward residents for purchasing zero-emission vehicles, bike/walk, or take public transit.

Encourage increased implementation of e-bikes, e-scooters and the support infrastructure through subsidies, discounts, or rebates to consumers for purchasing e-bikes and e-scooters.

Incentivize alternative modes & fuel vehicles by designating preferred parking in public parking facilities for alternative fuel vehicles, carpools, bike parking, etc.

C. Create low-emission zones (anti-idling) centered around environmental justice communities, school zones, pedestrian-centric areas, and transit stations.

Transition to air-source and ground source heat pumps and heat pump water heaters in resident and business and use for new and renovative development.

Develop a region-wide strategy to expand solar everywhere, with an emphasis on low- and moderate-income households.

Modernize zoning policies to allow multi-family units to be built on single family lots and increasing mixed-use development zoned areas to create more walkable areas.

Develop models and toolkits for zoning and development of renewable energy sources.

Incentivize, then require through zoning and site review standards, green infrastructure considerations for public transportation, and bike and pedestrian circulation in development projects.

Get the idea? “Incentivize, then require” measures to force you out of your car, into a dense multi-family community, and to utilize heat pumps. It’s control. It’s soft tyranny in the name of supposed climate policies that won’t make one iota of difference as to temperature or weather. The plan also directly repeats lies about costs, which it suggests will be lowered, when evidence abounds to the contrary. This is what it’s all bout and we’ve borrowed money to pay for the plan.

