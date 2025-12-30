How the EU-led Censorship-Industrial complex shields approved narratives from scrutiny

TILAK DOSHI

DEC 30

As the year draws to a close, the guardians of climate orthodoxy have once again unleashed their ritual howls of indignation at the actions of the Trump administration. In a Guardian op-ed last week, Bob Ward and Michael Mann – attack dogs of the alarmist establishment – likened the US Government’s decision to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) to tyranny, “paid for” by fossil fuel interests. Their piece opens with the extraordinary claim that the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin “would have understood and even appreciated” Trump’s actions.

They accuse President Trump of suppressing climate science, invoking the spectre of Lysenkoism – that infamous episode in which ideology trumped empirical inquiry under Stalin’s regime. The irony is exquisite, even if lost on its authors. Here are two figures who have spent their careers calling for the cancellation of dissenters, now projecting their own sins onto a political leader intent on liberating science from ideological captivity.

This latest salvo is no aberration but a symptom of a deeper malaise. The climate alarmist narrative, much like its twin in the COVID-19 hysteria, relies on a censorship complex that brands any deviation as ‘misinformation’. Ward, a fixture of the environmental NGO circuit, has long specialised in ad hominem attacks on respected academics such as Richard Lindzen and Richard Tol, dismissing their peer-reviewed critiques as heresy. Mann, infamous for his ‘hockey stick’ graph that conveniently erased historical climate variability to fabricate a crisis, has faced courtroom rebukes for his litigious zeal. In his defamation suits, judges accused him and his legal team of misleading tactics, underscoring the fragility of his claims. Yet, in the pages of the Guardian – that reliable echo chamber for green ideologues – the pair invert reality, portraying Trump’s defunding of activist institutions as censorship, when it is precisely the opposite.

Consider the economic and institutional realities underpinning this charade. NCAR, after more than five decades, has devolved into a taxpayer-funded propaganda mill, churning out models that predict apocalyptic futures while ignoring the stubborn facts of atmospheric physics and human adaptation. The Trump administration’s move to shutter it aligns with a broader push to restore scientific integrity, as outlined in the President’s “Gold Standard Science” executive order. This directive mandates transparency in federally funded research, ensuring that models and data are replicable and free from the biases that plague alarmist projections. Far from Stalinist suppression, this is a reclamation of science from the clutches of unelected bureaucrats and their NGO allies, who funnel billions into ‘climate education’ grants that invariably promote one-sided advocacy. NOAA, for instance, routinely awarded multimillion-dollar sums to non-profits peddling green dogma, all under the guise of environmental stewardship.

The parallels with the COVID-19 debacle are striking, revealing how the misinformation label serves as a blunt instrument for silencing debate across scientific domains. Just as climate sceptics are tarred as ‘deniers’, Covid dissenters were branded spreaders of falsehoods. Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya, a leading epidemiologist, recently highlighted this hubris in a post on X: the notion that a cabal of bureaucrats and activist scientists can infallibly discern truth from error on complex matters is not merely arrogant – it is delusional. Bhattacharya himself endured censorship orchestrated by Anthony Fauci who, among others in the medical establishment, pressured social media platforms to throttle views challenging lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Across the Atlantic, the European Union’s censorship regime under Ursula von der Leyen exemplifies this technocratic overreach. The unelected Eurocrat boasts of safeguarding free speech against “harmful and illegal activities” online with the Digital Services Act. This act aims to restrict media platforms that host “disinformation” and criticism of mass immigration, the Ukraine conflict or the ruinous costs of Europe’s green agenda. The US House Judiciary Committee describes the digital regulations as censorship that is “largely one-sided, almost uniformly targeting political conservatives”.

In a rant that would impress Orwell, von der Leyen speaks of how “pre-bunking” is preferable to “de-bunking” alleged untruths, and where supposed “misinformation” is treated as a virus:

We need to build up societal immunity around information manipulation, because research has shown that pre-bunking is much more successful than debunking. Pre-bunking is basically the opposite of debunking. In short, prevention is preferable to cure. Perhaps if you think of information manipulation as a virus – instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that is debunking – it’s much better to vaccinate so that the body is inoculated.

Where have we heard that vaccination and inoculation story before? Perhaps we should not digress into von der Leyen’s missing SMS messages, which sealed the EU’s deal for 1.8 billion doses of a Covid vaccine costing €35 billion, negotiated with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In New Zealand, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went further, declaring government sources the sole arbiters of Covid truth, effectively criminalising legitimate critiques from sceptical doctors and scientists upholding their Hippocratic oath. This Orwellian stance – in which state-approved narratives are sacrosanct – mirrors the climate arena, where questioning Net Zero fantasies invites professional ruin.

The EU’s Digital Services Act seeks to coerce social media giants into suppressing content that challenges Brussels’s orthodoxies, creating a chilling effect on open discourse worldwide. Earlier in the month, the European Commission fined Elon Musk’s X $140 million for “failing to comply” with regulations. Yet it is now a Trumpian world, much to the frustration of Eurocrats. America’s commitment to First Amendment principles clashes starkly with Europe’s slide into regulatory authoritarianism.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shot back last week:

For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organised efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship. Today, @StateDept will take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.

The US State Department’s sanctions on former EU officials involved in these efforts underscore the geopolitical rift. On the US state ban list are Imran Ahmed (Center for Countering Digital Hate), Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg (HateAid), Thierry Breton (former EU Commissioner) and Clare Melford (Global Disinformation Index).

Von der Leyen’s pronouncements on “inoculated information” ring hollow amid Europe’s deindustrialisation, where energy policies driven by climate ideology have shuttered factories, spiked power prices and eroded competitiveness. Germany’s Energiewende, once hailed as a model, now stands as a cautionary tale of economic self-harm, with manufacturing output shares plunging and GDP growth stagnating.

At the heart of this EU-led censorship complex lies a modern Lysenkoism in which ideology masquerades as science. Today’s climate Lysenkoists likewise dismiss empirical inconveniences: satellite data showing no acceleration in sea-level rise; historical records of globally warmer periods such as the Medieval Warm Period; or economic models demonstrating that Net Zero targets would cost trillions while delivering negligible climate benefits. Yet Eurocrats condemn as ‘misinformation’ self-evident arguments that cheap, reliable energy is the bedrock of human welfare. Witness Asia’s ascent, where coal, oil and gas have fuelled GDP growth averaging 7% over decades, slashing poverty from 60% to under 5% in regions such as East Asia.

The institutional incentives behind climate alarmism are pernicious. Multilateral agencies such as the IMF and World Bank, alongside green lobbies, perpetuate myths of ‘fossil fuel subsidies‘ that distort markets, penalising hydrocarbons while subsidising intermittent renewables to the tune of $1.3 trillion annually worldwide. In Africa, the push for ‘renewable leapfrogging‘ ignores the continent’s dire need for baseload power, condemning millions to energy poverty under the banner of climate justice. Western elites, insulated from the consequences, preach degrowth while developing nations in BRICS+ reject such masochism, opting for pragmatic energy mixes that prioritise growth over virtue-signalling.

The contradictions of the censors of ‘misinformation’ are glaring: alarmists denounce ‘misinformation’ while propagating doomsday scenarios that never materialise – recall the 50 years of apocalyptic predictions. Europe’s precipitous industrial decline exposes the folly of subordinating energy policy to ideology. In the US, the virtue-signalling ESG investment drive – pushed by BlackRock’s Larry Fink, among others – which funnelled trillions into underperforming green assets is unravelling as returns lag and lawsuits mount over fiduciary breaches.

Yet there is cause for optimism in this twilight of technocratic hubris. President Trump’s re-election signals a pivot towards evidence-based policy, unshackling science from the misinformation inquisition. By defunding activist enclaves such as NCAR and enforcing transparency via executive order, the administration is paving the way for genuine inquiry. Imagine a world in which debates on climate sensitivity, the role of solar cycles or the costs of adaptation are conducted openly, without fear of cancellation.

As Jay Bhattacharya reminds us, free speech and replication as the standard of truth are necessary conditions for science to flourish. We need rational argument and data, not the censorship of state-defined ‘misinformation’. The US State Department censoring the censors is good news as the New Year beckons.