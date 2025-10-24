The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael van der Riet's avatar
Michael van der Riet
3h

O Lord give me the strength to tackle the things I can change, the courage to endure the things I cannot change, and the wisdom to know the difference. Madmani is going to be elected. Stop fretting about it. You can't change it. The most important thing is to control your own future. If you live in NY you have a choice to like it and lump it, or to move. Your choice. Your future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture