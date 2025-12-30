The Word Merchant

The pressure threshold detail is what most analyses gloss over. When reservoir pressure hits 0.7 psi per foot, it's not just an operational inconvenience, it fundamentaly reshapes the economics of every new well. The ratio of 5-6 barrels of wastewater per barrel of oil extracted is staggering when compounded across the entire Delaware Basin. What's underappreciated is how the shallow disposal well pivot, while solving seismic risks, created a migrating water problem that's arguably worse. The $2.5M cost to plug a single geyser shows how quickly these externalities can erode margins at sub-$60 WTI. The regulatory friction around river discharge permits will likely force consolidation, as smaller operators can't absorb both treatment infrastructure costs and th extended timeline for approvals.

