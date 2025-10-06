The Word Merchant

Elusive1
4h

"The term calls to mind every sort of vile and disgusting insult, racial and ethnic slur" because we've been conditioned to think that way. We've always had rude and hateful people who insult. One way or another, we've dealt with them on our own, not through the government's long arm.

Governments are devious and intrusive and while seeming to do good to the shortsighted seeking revenge, slowly work their way into our freedoms so that eventually we have none left.

The First Amendment (and the rest) continue to be hollowed out. Concerning the right to free speech, the wording is pretty clear and concise. Any exceptions are the eroding it and moving us to their dystopia, including finally ---- thought crimes. 😡🤮

Be slow to clap and jump up and down when your perceived enemy is punished! Tomorrow that could be you!🚩🚩🚩🚩

Thanks for posting Stephen! Excellent topic focusing on what's taking place.

