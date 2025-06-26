The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
1h

RIP Green Scam. Data data data how are solar and wind performing?

Drill baby drill!

NO more tax credits,… handouts subsidies for green energy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture