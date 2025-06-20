The smoking gun of junk science. . .

Regardless of the human contribution to temperature change since 1850, the state of our welfare is expected to improve by every measurable metric by 2100 because of our ability to adapt and use modern technologies to become increasingly resilient.

Some scientists ostentatiously show the chart on the top below as incontrovertible evidence that essentially all of the global warming observed since 1850 is caused by mankind's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a natural byproduct of combustion. 🏭

The figure is adapted from the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) of the latest United Nations IPCC AR6 WG1 report. 🇺🇳

The IPCC avows that it is “[𝑏]𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑛 𝑎 𝑠𝑦𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑖𝑛𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑖𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒.”

🔗https://ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM.pdf (p. 6)

Let's break the figure down for laypeople:

⬛️ The black curve shows the observed (really estimated, but I won't quibble about that in this thread) global mean surface temperature (referred to as GMST hereafter) anomaly in degrees Celsius since 1850. Over the last 175 years, the planet has warmed by ~1.2°C according to Hadley Centre data, but there is a 30% range on that number due to divergence between datasets.

🟩 The green line shows the global climate model- (GCM-) simulated GMST change since 1850 that is ascribed to 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆. The only natural forcings considered in most GCMs are the total solar irradiance ☀️ (TSI)—a measure of the average flux of solar radiation passing through a plane placed perpendicular to the sun's rays at the top of Earth's atmosphere (TOA)—and volcanic aerosols. 🌋

The IPCC's figure also considers internal variability, which essentially are cyclical ocean-driven changes in heat distribution on decadal and multidecadal time scales. However, internal variability is very poorly understood because it is understudied.

🟦 The blue line shows the GCM-simulated GMST change due to aerosol forcing only. Aerosols are fine solid or liquid particles—natural or anthropogenic in origin—suspended in the air and have diameters <1 micron (μm), which is a thousandth of a mm. Aerosols can act to either warm or cool the atmosphere.

For instance, 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘀 (e.g., sulfates from coal burning) act to scatter incoming solar radiation out to space, which has a net 𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁. On the flip side of that are 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘀 (e.g., black carbon from diesel exhaust) that absorb incoming solar radiation, which has a net 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁.

🟥 The red curve shows the GCM-simulated GMST change due to GHG emissions only.

⬜️ The gray curve shows the GCM-simulated GMST change due to natural and anthropogenic causes. It is the combined sum of the green, blue and red curves.

As we can see, the IPCC's plot implies that GCMs have done remarkably well to explain why Earth's GMST has risen by ~1.2°C since 1850. This plot also implies that virtually all of the warming over that time period is due to our GHG emissions. 📈

The IPCC and mainstream scientists argue that in the absence of GHG forcing, GMST would have remained quasi-steady or even slightly decreased since 1945 or so. IPCC AR6 states that warming is not reproduced by the models unless extra GHGs are added, therefore implying that the science is settled.

𝗕𝘂𝘁, 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗣𝗖𝗖 𝘄𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘆𝗼𝘂. 🫵

Their “settled science” crumbles with just a little bit of scrutiny toward their methodology.

1⃣ 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗦 𝗖𝗔𝗡'𝗧 𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

We know from paleoclimate data (e.g., tree rings, ice cores and sedimentary rock) that the Earth's GMST is capable of fluctuating significantly on multidecadal time scales without human influence. Just take a look at some of the reconstructions compiled here:

🔗http://pages.science-skeptical.de/MWP/MedievalWarmPeriod.htmx

However, GCMs are incapable of skillfully hindcasting observed climate variations over the past 2,000 years or even last few centuries. I have run different models myself, and they struggle to capture the natural ups 'n downs seen in observations. They essentially smooth everything out into a flat line and significant variance is lost.

Rather than acknowledging the shortcomings of the models, most “climate scientists” or modelers cling to their high egos and make a general assumption that natural forcing and internal variability cannot possibly explain any observed global warming since 1850 just because their models cannot reproduce it on natural variability alone. But, that's because the models also cannot reproduce the natural fluctuations observed in the paleoclimate record.

2⃣ 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗗𝗚𝗘𝗗

Since GCMs cannot hindcast historical temperature variations, modeling centers pre-tune their GCMs to the instrumental GMST record, using the dataset of their choice (e.g., HadCRUT5, Berkley Earth, NASA GISS, NOAA, etc.). Pre-tuning is basically when modelers arbitrarily turn knobs on parameters in their models until they are curve fit to observations.

Figure 3.8 from Chapter 3 of IPCC AR6 WG1 shown on the bottom left shows the “drivers of observed warming” between 1850-1900 and 2010-19. 📊

🔗https://ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_Chapter03.pdf (p. 440)

To curve fit the model data to the GMST record, they set a “target” range of +0.9°C to +1.2°C with a “best estimate” of +1.0°C (relative to the 1850-1900 mean). This range accounts for the aforementioned 30% spread between observational datasets.

Let's break it down:

🟩 The green boxes show the spread in modeled GMST change since 1850 ascribed to both natural forcing and internal variability. The multi-model mean (MMM) is centered near zero with very little variation between individual models. This, once again, is due to the fact that GCMs cannot reproduce historical climate variations.

Since first order radiative forcings including land use change and urban sprawl are left unconsidered by the IPCC and most other consensus scientists, this leaves them with two major parameter schemes to adjust: The aerosol (e.g., SO₂ and black carbon) and GHG (e.g., CO₂, CH₄ and N₂O) forcing schemes.

But, there is one major problem! ⚠️

The individual aerosol and GHG contributions to the change in GMST since 1850 are unknown.

This is because the coefficients used to quantify the anthropogenic versus natural forcing on the climate system are estimated from computer modeling, not by direct in-situ measurements or remote sensing. So, it becomes a game of tampering with the data until the GCMs give scientists the result their funding agents are implicitly requiring them to find.

According to Figure 3.8 from IPCC AR6 WG1,

🟦 Aerosols may have had a net cooling effect by as much as 0.9°C between 1850 and 2019 (mainly due to SO₂ outweighing the impact of black carbon), or a net warming of 0.1°C (due to absorbed solar radiation by black carbon) over that same time interval.

The MMM is a net -0.5°C ± 100%. In other words, the estimated aerosol contribution to the GMST change since 1850 has a 100% margin of error. So, “climate experts” have zero clue just how much aerosols have impacted the Earth's energy imbalance (EEI), and by extension, the observed temperature change over the last 175 years.

🟫 The models say that extra GHGs may have had a net warming effect on the atmosphere by as little as 1.1°C, or as much as 2.2°C over the period 1850-2019. The MMM is +1.5°C ± 44%, which means that there is a 44% margin of error on the relative contribution of GHGs on GMST change. So, scientists still don't have a clue exactly how sensitive the climate system is to changes in CO₂ flux.

That doesn't sound like “settled science” to me.

To see what's going on here, take a look at one model in Figure 3.8. For sake of ease, let's choose the Hadley Centre model (HadGEM3-GC31-LL). In the diagram, it is denoted by the symbol ✚.

The Hadley Centre's model says that natural forcing and internal variability had little to no impact on the GMST change between 1850-1900 and 2019. So, it's relative contribution over that period is ∆0°C.

The model also says that aerosols cooled the planet by 0.9°C over that same time interval. 📉

But, that's too cold! The planet hasn't cooled; it has (if we are to believe the estimates) warmed by more than 1°C since 1850.

So, to get their model to produce what the modelers wanted, the Hadley Centre countered the aerosol forcing with a robust GHG forcing resulting in +2.2°C of temperature change. When the two forcings are added together, it meshes out to a net +1.1°C, which fits within the set target range.

Success is declared! ✅

But, here's the glaring reality.

The “basic physics” don't yield correct values. So, the modelers adjust the aerosol and/or GHG parameter schemes in their models until they get a desired result. Other times, they adjust the cloud parameter scheme. But, it's almost always done arbitrarily with little to no physical reasoning.

Don't believe me? 🤔

A prime example of this artificial tuning being done (and admitted) is in Mauritsen & Roeckner (2020). In the paper, the authors detailed how they pre-tuned the Max Planck Institute model (MPI-ESM1.2) to the instrumental surface air temperature (SAT) record by targeting the IPCC's “best estimate” of equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) (i.e., the amount of warming resulting from doubling CO₂ plus feedbacks) of 3°C ± 1.5°C.

With the known physics, the MPI model produced an ECS of 7°C, which is more than double their set target of 3°C. So, to produce a more realistic ECS, they just arbitrarily adjusted the cloud parameter scheme until the model output aligned with GMST observations.

In the closing remarks of the paper, they say,

🗨️ “𝑊𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝒘𝒆 𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝑷𝑰-𝑬𝑺𝑴𝟏.𝟐 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒍 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔; 𝑎𝑛 𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑜𝑟 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒇𝒖𝒍. 𝐷𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏 𝑬𝑪𝑺 𝒐𝒇 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝟑𝑲 𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒔, 𝑎𝑠 𝑜𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑠𝑜𝑙 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔.”

🔗https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019MS002037

🔗https://ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/faqs/IPCC_AR6_WGI_FAQ_Chapter_07.pdf (p. 44-45, for IPCC ECS “best estimate”)

In a nutshell, after forcing their models to agree with the instrumental GMST data [by fudging parameters arbitrarily], they declare that their models are successful and correct because they are in agreement with the surface temperature data.

Circular logic much? 🔁

What's more, for over three decades, scientists and modelers employed at these modeling centers refused to inform the public exactly how their GCMs are calibrated. The utter lack of transparency from the scientific community on model tuning was first subtly acknowledged in Chapter 9 of IPCC AR5 WG1,

🗨️ “𝑊𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑓𝑒𝑤 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 (𝑀𝑎𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑠𝑒𝑛 𝑒𝑡 𝑎𝑙., 2012; 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛 𝑒𝑡 𝑎𝑙., 2013) 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒅𝒐 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒔. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑏𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑐ℎ 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑠 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑎𝑣𝑎𝑖𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒.”

🔗https://ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/WG1AR5_Chapter09_FINAL.pdf (pp. 749-50)

This then became the focus of an editorial in Science Magazine in October 2016,

🗨️ “𝐼𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑑, 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑑𝑚𝑖𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑜𝑟 𝑛𝑜𝑡, 𝒏𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒍 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝟐𝟎𝒕𝒉 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔—𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒖𝒑 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉. “𝐼𝑡'𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑟 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑡,” 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝐼𝑠𝑎𝑎𝑐 𝐻𝑒𝑙𝑑, 𝑎 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐺𝑒𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑦𝑠𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝐹𝑙𝑢𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑦𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑠 𝐿𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑦, 𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟, 𝑖𝑛 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑡𝑜𝑛, 𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝐽𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑦.”

The Science article continues, stating that climate scientists had been reluctant to come clean about tuning practices for years because they feared that skeptics would use their shady practices against them to downplay the impacts of global warming,

🗨️ “𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔, 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒔𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒖𝒎 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 “𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒂𝒖𝒄𝒆”: 𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑠. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒃𝒕 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒔—𝒂𝒏𝒅, 𝒃𝒚 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏-𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈. “𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒,” [Bjorn] 𝑆𝑡𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 [a director of the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics, MPIM]. “𝐼𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑓𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 𝑢𝑛𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑟𝑙𝑦 𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚.”

🔗https://science.org/doi/10.1126/science.354.6311.401

Except, the contrarians using experts' shady model tuning practices against them isn't unfair because what they're doing isn't science. Rather, what they are doing is essentially the antithesis of science because it is starting with a predetermined conclusion, then working backwards to find or curve fit data to support that conclusion.

3⃣ 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗦 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗢𝗢 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚

The true test of a climate model is to see how well it fares against observational data that the model has not been arbitrarily tuned to. One such dataset is the NASA Aqua satellite-based temperature of the global lower troposphere (TLT) that is processed by University of Alabama Huntsville (UAH) scientists Dr. John Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer.

On the bottom right, I plotted the latest CMIP6 model projections for global mean temperature alongside the UAH satellite-based TLT. Anomalies in both datasets are against 1991-2020 averages for fair comparison. I started the CMIP6 model runs in 1979 (because that's as far back as the UAH data extends) and adjusted the CMIP6 data so that it starts at the measured annual TLT anomaly from 1979 for model initialization.

And, as we can see, the CMIP6 models produce way too much warming over the last 45 years. 🌡️

In fact, the models were off by a factor of two and it only recently took a major El Niño event, the Hunga-Tonga eruption and a reduction in cloud cover to get a statistical outlier placed within the model spread.

4⃣ 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗟 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚; 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗔 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛

Now, I am 𝒏𝒐𝒕 saying that there is no anthropogenic component to global warming. I agree with a majority of scientists—and this includes most skeptic scientists too—that there is. But, it remains an open question on exactly how much.

The annual average radiation flux in and out of Earth's atmosphere is 239 ± 3.3 W/m² of absorbed solar radiation (ASR) per year (e.g., Stephen’s et al., 2012).

🔗https://nature.com/articles/ngeo1580 / open-access here: https://researchgate.net/publication/260208782_An_update_on_Earth's_energy_balance_in_light_of_the_latest_global_observations

Global warming theory states that the direct radiative forcing from doubling CO₂ concentrations (RF 2×CO₂) is 3.7 ± 0.4 W/m², which results in ~0.7 to 1.0°C of equilibrium warming, all else being equal (Manabe & Strickler, 1964; Wijngaarden & Happer, 2023).

🔗https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/atsc/21/4/1520-0469_1964_021_0361_teotaw_2_0_co_2.xml

🔗https://arxiv.org/pdf/2303.00808

However, any amplifying or dampening feedback mechanisms that kick in as a response to radiative forcing mean that the real-world value—the ECS—would actually be higher (lower) than the 1°C figure.

Three unknowns remain:

1️⃣ Exactly how much warming has been man-made (say, since 1850).

2️⃣ What the exact value of ECS is.

3️⃣ Is warming a net benefit or drawback to human civilization?

• If ECS is <3°C, the climate system is largely insensitive to greenhouse gases (GHGs), and the impacts are largely exaggerated hype.

• If ECS is ≥3°C, the climate system is very sensitive to GHGs and the warming could be a concern.

The IPCC’s “best estimate” of ECS, as I mentioned before, is 3.0°C ± 1.5°C.

However, some studies (e.g., Abbott & Marohasy, 2017; Lewis & Curry, 2018) have estimated it to be much lower; that is, <2°C.

🔗https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2214242817300426

🔗https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/31/15/jcli-d-17-0667.1.xml

The jury on ECS is still out. 🤷‍♂️

Also, to reliably detect an anthropogenic influence on the climate system, the Earth’s energy imbalance (EEI) must be known to the nearest 0.1 W/m² (e.g., Von Schuckmann et al. 2016; Gebbie, 2021).

🔗https://nora.nerc.ac.uk/id/eprint/512751/1/vonSchuckmannPostprint.pdf

🔗https://annualreviews.org/content/journals/10.1146/annurev-marine-010419-010844

However, Stephens et al. (2012) estimates the EEI to be 0.6 ± 0.4 W/m², which is eight times larger than the anthropogenic detection limits. And, the natural top-of-atmosphere (TOA) flux has a 6.6 W/m² margin of error, which is 66 times larger than detection limits.

This means that most of the global warming observed since 1850 could be natural and we would never know for certain, or it could be mostly human-caused. The only robust “evidence” for anthropogenic warming are models and some multi-proxy reconstructions which are derived from highly questionable data processing methods (e.g., ex-post correlation screening, arbitrary weighting of proxies, etc.). Hard observational data is quite inconclusive.

Scientists ought to be better about conveying all this uncertainty to the public, but their career success in academia or government research positions requires them to adhere to the storyline that global warming is dangerous. I know this because I am friends with a number of fellow meteorologists working in academia as staff or graduate students who keep their mouths shut to avoid upsetting the social order. If any doubt is cast on proclaimed negative climate change impacts, it risks Congress losing interest and taking funds away from climate research (and that is already being done by the Trump administration), which would put many atmospheric science programs and climate labs at risk of closure.

Unfortunately, modern science has become corrupted by political agendas and big science budgets.

