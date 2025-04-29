The Social Credit Score Genie is Out of the Bottle

DAVID BLACKMON

APR 28, 2025

It is no secret that globalists at the WEF and other internationalist organizations view implementation of a global social credit score system based on individual carbon use as the end game for their agenda. WEF overtly boasts about this in its Agenda 2030 literature.

China has maintained a social credit score system for many years now, and the globalists view it not as a threat to human freedoms but as an opportunity for them and their fellow elites to control human behavior using climate alarmism as the justifying motive.

Anyone thinking that implementation of any such system is years off into the future and can somehow be prevented should probably think again. Not only is it coming, but it’s also coming far faster than anyone might have anticipated.

Matter of fact, the tech foundation for it already here. Todayville reported last week that Chinese firm Alipay, a subsidiary of Alibaba, is now implementing a “biometric PL1 scanner [which] uses vein and palm-print data for processing payments.”

The PL1 “enables individuals to make purchases simply by presenting their hand – no phone, card, or PIN required.” Even better for those who wish to control us all, this “touch-free alternative for payment…reflects a growing industry shift toward frictionless biometric transactions.”

How rapidly is this “growing industry shift” progressing around the world? The story goes on to glowingly report that “Major players are already onboard: Amazon has integrated palm authentication across U.S. retail and healthcare facilities, while JP Morgan is gearing up for a national deployment” in 2025. Matter of fact, supporters of this rapid shift boast that as many as 3 billion humans around the world will be using this system before 2026 dawns.

Once you have that many people and major corporations on board, universal acceptance and use - and abuse - becomes inevitable. Anyone who thinks the data gathered through the use of such technology will not immediately start to be abused by governments in essentially every nation on earth really does reside in some alternative universe.

Once this sort of technology gains universal adoption, every government on earth will be able to easily track every transaction and monitor and assess literally every move you make. Climate zealots will then be able to assign each and every one of us social credit scores based on your carbon emissions, and those social credit scores will then be used to control what you are and are not allowed to do.

That will inevitably lead to things like:

The scoring system will be rigged to force you to drive electric vehicles whether you want one or not.

If you insist on driving an internal combustion car, you can forget about doing any pleasure traveling unless you are wealthy enough to buy carbon credits to offset your driving.

You’ll be penalized for setting your home thermostat below, say, 78F in the summer or above, say, 68F in the winter.

Want to keep pets? Welp, every dog, cat, rabbit or parrot you want to keep will come with a carbon rating of its own.

Like to eat beef? Those ribeyes will come with a higher carbon score than those tofu burgers. Take your pick.

Choices such as these and many more will become aspects of your daily lives, and will impact literally everything you do. It will determine every aspect of your life, from which brands of clothes you can buy to which schools your children are allowed to attend. This isn’t just likely - it is inevitable.

Does this all sound silly to you? Didn’t it sound silly to you when, 15 years ago, guys like me began warning you that the Democrats and their media toadies had begun a coordinated campaign to normalize men in women’s restrooms and sports, as well as pedophilia? Does that still sound silly to you now?

This social credit score genie is now out of the bottle, and it is very unlikely anyone will be able to squeeze it back in.

That is all.

