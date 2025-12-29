The Word Merchant

Kris Martin
12h

Battery developers are chasing the subsidies, of course. They come to communities with promises of revenue for schools and fire services, promises that everything is now absolutely safe, and loads of shame anyone who disputes this claim as Internet-riled fear-mongers.

Most claim to the media that the batteries will be used to “balance renewable generation.” More privately they acknowledge the batteries will be used to buy energy when it’s cheap and sell it when it’s more expensive. In most locations there aren’t enough wind and solar facilities to warrant the balancing they describe.

I count at least 34 of these projects in the grid interconnection queue for NYC/LI, many planned for locations with dense populations and few evacuation options—and yes, some in “environmental justice” communities, where one injustice can replace another. But hey, as long as they can keep fires out of the news, the developers are home free.

James F. Lavin
11h

I have been involved in these discussions for more than 15 years from a fire risk perspective. The FDNY is acutely aware of the risks. Putting batteries in dense urban areas—exactly where they would do the most good from a grid perspective, is extremely problematic. I certainly don’t want to live next to a BESS of that size…

