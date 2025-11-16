It is the broader conversations around the UN that shed light on why we should resist global climate politics.

We are now halfway through the annual global festival of green hypocrisy, science abuse and rent-seeking, known as COP30 in Belem, Brazil. Each year bar one (delayed because of the pandemic), 99.999% of the world has been excluded from the ritual of this United Nations climate conference, while governments, billionaire-funded NGOs and transnational corporations seek deals between themselves to remake the world at our expense. From the early days of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meetings, hopes for a global one-size-fits-all emissions reduction policy have faded. And the process has produced notable failures. We make take some satisfaction in that, but it would be premature to celebrate either the failure of this COP meeting, or the broader process. And it is the broader conversations around the UN that shed more light on why we should resist global climate politics than the detail of any one conference.

It was historian of the green movement, Rupert Darwall, who explained this to me. Much of the UN’s green agenda is credited to the late Canadian oil man and latterly green technocrat, Maurice Strong, who convened the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in the 1970s. Strong, explains Darwall, “understood the nature of power in modern world and the fear people have of being left out.” Once the agenda of endless meetings had been established, “people have this terrible nervousness of being left out of these very important meetings, not being at the top table.” The world’s Great and Good having been drawn in, continues Darwall, is the greater part of the process establishing itself. At the UNEP meeting convened by Strong in 1972, he was asked: “what is the policy?” “The process is the policy,” replied Strong.

There is a striking parallel between Strong’s reply and the criticism of the shortcomings of criminal justice: “the process is the punishment.” That is to say that bureaucracies do not need a tangible objective to achieve an objective as such. As systems thinking theorist, Stafford Beer observed “the purpose of a system is what it does” (POSIWID). And bureaucratic processes are, or can be thought of, as systems. Accordingly, process-as-punishment can be a form of harassment, not justice. And the COP process, as an end-in-itself, need no particular objective to draw power away from national democracies – it merely needs a justification. The hope, therefore, invested in any particular COP meeting, to finally reach a deal to “save the planet”, is always a distraction.

The UNEP later branched into many UN agencies and processes. Most notably, of course, the UNFCCC. In the 1980s, geopolitics was still defined by the Cold War, and environmental politics had yet to come to the fore, but the process was now organised by the concept of “sustainable development”. The grim prognostications of imminent ecological catastrophe that had formed the cradle of the green agenda had failed, but the momentum achieved by the process allowed its continuation nonetheless. The Cold War ended, and the gloomy computer simulations that scientists had developed to understand what might have been the outcome of a different kind of ending, were instead used to predict what might happen if the world carried on heating. The neomalthusianism at the heart of the green agenda in the 1970s gave way to a seemingly more tangible scientific claim, and global warming filled the mushroom cloud-shaped hole in global political agencies’ mission-statements.

Cold War became Global Warming. The principles of “Sustainable Development” that had been drafted in 1987 by former Norweigan Prime Minister, Gro Harlem Brundtland in her report for the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) “Our Common Future”, which established the architecture of the process in this post-Cold War world. Most notably, green NGOs were elevated as overseers of governments and businesses, and as the mediator between publics and the process.

And this story contains a message for climate sceptics. We can argue until we are blue in the face about the reality or not of global warming science’s claims. But science has always been secondary – i.e., downstream – of the political process. Conventional scepticism has it the other way around: that the process emerges from the scientific claim, which once debunks, deprives the process of its energy. The problem is that this forgets just how fickle institutional science has been, first in supporting the neomalthusian claims of the early 1970s that leant authority the process, such as overpopulation, resource depletion, and pollution build-up. These stories were debunked by history itself. Yet that caused little reflection by scientists about how their institutions had been colonised by politics. As soon as they failed, scare stories at the centre of the process’s narrative were simply swapped for others. Science is, sadly, no more immune to ideology than it is to money.

Other sceptics too, get far too excited about the artefacts of the process, rather than the process itself, giving undue weight to documents that seemingly outline the policy agenda. Countless comments on social media assert confidently that this or that draconian excess of national policy is the direct implementation of Agenda 21, or Agenda 30, for example. But this also misconceives the process. Agenda 21 and 30 – definitions of sustainable development goals – had no legal force. States could pick and chose whether or not to implement these non-binding ambitions to any extent. Meanwhile, the insidious process rolls on.

The third COP meeting in Japan in 1997 seemingly agreed the Kyoto Protocol, in which it was agreed that wealthier countries would begin taking the greater burden of emissions-reduction, in acknowledgement of their historical guilt. These agreements were, or at least were attempted to be, binding, requiring for most countries in that category to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2020. And this is where the problems with the notion of global climate governance over national sovereignty began to emerge. Despite the agreement of the Clinton administration, the US did not ratify the Kyoto Protocol. Later, in the 2010s, Canada, Japan and Russia withdrew from the targets.

But the COP process continued to roll on. The solution, arrived at in Paris in 2015 was to allow states to choose their own levels of emissions-reduction, known as “Nationally-Determined Contributions” (NDCs). This is, of course, a fudge, and the criticisms from green NGOs are: i. that the not-quite-binding NDCs aren’t sufficient to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, as they are seemingly intended to; ii. That countries aren’t properly implementing their NDCs; and iii. that countries are no longer submitting their NDCs. More notably, perhaps, the ‘agreement’ is toothless. Donald Trump, for example, withdrew the USA from the Paris Agreement during his first term. Joe Biden put the USA back in almost immediately. And then on re-election, Trump re-withdrew. The point of the ‘agreement’, then, was not to deliver anything towards the reduction of CO2 emissions, but to sustain the process, despite the obvious obstacles to binding agreements, absent any meaningful mechanism of enforcement.

The main solutions seemingly being developed in the apparent chaos of post-Paris climate politics are twofold and attempt remove responsibility for climate policy from still nominally democratic national governments. I will not dwell on these here, because I made these observations often.

First, it is increasingly local governments that are shouldering the responsibility for advancing Net Zero. Hence, the C40 Cities meeting, with green tycoon Michael Bloomberg as its president and London Mayor Sadiq Khan as its chair, held its global meeting of mayors in Belem, ahead of the COP30 meeting. As Charlotte Gill has revealed, the billionaire has picked up the expenses. Though that might seem to mitigate concerns about the use of public money, it also raises the question of the quid-pro-quo. And that question I have answered previously: the attack on private transport being waged by local authorities is a proxy battle of the climate wars, whatever the motivations of its billionaire backers, and undermines democracy.

Second, and also significantly on Bloomberg’s coin, national governments’ climate policy agendas have been oriented towards enabling ESG. The point here is not that governments would enforce anything that would risk climate policies being subject to democratic pushback (though that is still likely to happen, but for other reasons), only that companies are required to report and publish their exposure to ‘climate risks’. The hope for ESG was this would then allow companies, as part of their own ESG compliance policies, to enforce ESG compliance, such as emissions-reduction, on their suppliers and customers. In other words, financial power would be turned into a form of environmental governance, whether or not governments implemented policies. But, as I have pointed out in articles here, that agenda, though not yet completely dead, is failing.

The process rolls on, however. And what form it takes, post-Belem, or from some other destination thereafter, remains to be seen. But what is certain is that it is the process, much more than any policy as such, or any story that legitimises it, that will be saved.

If this is still confusing, the point is to remember the POSIWID. The process will suffer its ups and downs, its advances and setbacks. But over time, it will accumulate power. And this is why detail of UN processes often masks the nature of the politics around the UN – its greedy acquisition by corrupt billionaires and their pet NGOs.

The UN may well have been substantively formed in the aftermath of World War II, and intended to mitigate the risk of such horrors being repeated and, and to cool the potential of the Cold War and its skirmishes. Along the way, it absorbed more unimpeachable Good Things, such as disaster recovery, disease elimination, and poverty reduction. But the road to hell, and all that…

A very different philosophy and concomitant logic emerges out of the desire to do good in the world, that is seemingly beyond the competences of national governments to achieve, whether democratic or not. And it is a perspective that, since the UN’s foundations, has sought to undermine that sovereignty, it having been identified as the problem at the centre of many problems. According to this logic, if the nation state didn’t exist as the ultimate form of government, then nation states capacities to execute wars would be so much diminished. Similarly, if national governments were not so committed to improving the material conditions of their populations – or, perhaps, less corrupt, depending on one’s perspective – they may be less inclined to make decisions that would put competitive economic growth before environmental sustainability.

The process takes on this logic, which now has a power of its own, to undermine the basis on which national governments are founded. It’s not just about climate change. Consider this Guardian story, for example, which emerged ahead of COP30. According to Mary Lawlor, who is “UN special rapporteur for human rights defenders”, though governments such as the UK “pay lip service to climate goals”, they persecute climate activists, who are “criminalised”. “Attacks against climate defenders,” claims Lawlor, “and we now see outright repression against people who are organizing for climate action.”

The criticism is clearly aimed at the prosecution of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil campaigners, whose style of direct action saw them blocking roads and stopping trains, smashing windows, spraying paint over buildings, vandalising petrol pumps, obstructing businesses, and throwing soup over priceless artworks. According to many from the green camp, these actions are simply ‘peaceful protest’ and merely ‘civil disobedience’, and therefore legitimately a protected form of democratic engagement. (As if the green movement cared to subject its own designs for society to democratic contest.) And so what many consider to be expressions of narcissistic criminality becomes, on the logic of NGOs merely the expression of ‘human rights’.

In this way, the competences of the state to legislate and execute the law is undermined and made subject to the higher court. Though radical protest movements’ actions are manifestly criminal, and their designs for society wholly at odds with the broader population, that subversion clearly finds a sympathetic response in the state’s judicial system.

The nation state does not need to formally surrender its sovereignty in order for its quasi-independent public institutions to be colonised by the process. It only needs to create a culture that is shared beyond the process to subvert those institutions, against the interests of the broader public, who, it seems likely to me, are of one mind about the necessity of the state using the criminal law against ideological movements seeking to sabotage critical civil infrastructure, such as roads and energy. The process is the engine of ideology, and its means of propagation, and overemphasis on the policies that emerge from it may distract us from what the UN aims to be.