The unwashed masses know it’s a scam, but will the Liberals finally escape Net Zero?

By Jo Nova

The unwashed masses know Net Zero is bad science

Plumbers, taxi drivers, boiler makers, tradies — they don’t believe the Professors of Climate Science (just ask them).

Climate change has been pushed too hard for so long, that nobody needs a PhD in atmospheric physics to know it’s a scam. Climate change causes everything that’s bad and nothing that’s good. It’s just like long form infomercial for a weather pill. 100% guaranteed to make your Wedding Day sunny in 2096 or your money back. *Terms and conditions apply.

CO2 will cause the sixth mass extinction — but the people who say they worry about that, don’t worry so much they want to use nuclear power. If you thought the oceans were going to boil, and you could stop that with a nuclear plant, wouldn’t you? It’s a fifty year old technology with a great record. If we’d started building the plants 15 years ago, we’d be done now. Instead, they were so worried, they insisted we use a totally new technology and invent the answers, and the batteries for it, on the way. Sure, in an emergency, break glass, discover stuff!

No one needs an Earth Science degree to notice that the same people who say they are panicking about carbon emissions still fly private jets, and buy houses on the beachfront. There is no missing that *Doom* has been coming for thirty years, but the world still looks the same. Fifty million climate refugees never came, the beaches didn’t shrink, the oceans didn’t boil, and global crops hit record highs.

The real world is beating the Liberals over the head — but yet they still might not get there.

Faced with oblivion — at the last minute, the Liberal Party are finally thinking about dumping Net Zero this week.

They are meeting in Canberra on Wednesday.

Donald Trump did all the hard work for them, took all the risks, and proved voters want this twice. Nigel Farage shows it translates to other countries, and polls show 69% of Australians want more coal and gas power if they get cheaper electricity. And yet the “moderates” pretend that elections are unwinnable if any party annoys the 7% of voters who think carbon emissions are more important than cheap electricity.

Everything has flipped

As a topic Climate Change is more likely to push voters away.

This week AGL Energy is selling its stake in Tilt Renewables. Tellingly, the team at the Australian Financial Review say this is a trend:

“The divestment comes as gentailers across the world move away from holding and funding capital-intensive renewables projects on their balance sheets.”

Across the country the members of the Liberal Party in state branches are voting against Net Zero.

The grassroots membership is trying Queensland | WA | SA | Victoria | and the Northern Territory.

Members in the South Australian branch are so fed up there has been a mass exodus. More than 200 members quit the party in the last month. According toThe Australian longstanding members were leaving and saying it was because of Sussan Ley’s weak leadership, and the Net Zero policy. Branches in Sydney are also demanding Sussan Ley drop Net Zero.

The only people in the world still scared of being called a Climate Denier are in the Australian Liberal Party.

In just one year, the UK Tories went from being a 200 year old ruling party in government to being a minor party. Kemi Badenoch finally vowed to repeal the UK Climate Change Act, but it was too late. The UK conservatives had failed to represent half the country in, thus leaving the door wide open for a real alternative. That space was filled by Nigel Farage and Reform, and now Farage looks brave and the old conservative party looks like they are just copying him.

Real leaders make decisions when they are hard to make. They don’t wait until every man and his dog has figured it out and is barking at them.

In Australia 93% of Australians don’t want to spend any more than $2 a week to get to Net Zero. (And yet they are).

How is that not an election winning majority just begging for a party to vote for?