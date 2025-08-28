Indulge us for another brief second...

We know there's growing discontent and uncertainty in the US power sector over increasingly frequent regulatory and legal changes. If it continues, don't be surprised if certain types of newbuild dispatchable capacity—eg, simple-cycle gas turbines, battery arrays, etc—start to position themselves for greater flexibility. And by greater flexibility, we mean capabilities far beyond dual-fuel switches and adjustable-discharge knobs.

How far beyond? Think of America's college athletes and their use of the “transfer portal.” They regularly hop from one team and conference to another in search of more playtime, better coaching, greater exposure, richer paydays, more wins, etc. Now envision that same kind of optionality for America’s power assets.

Specifically, imagine high-value items like gas turbines and battery energy storage systems engineered from Day One to be able to pack their bags the moment a mid-season change in the rules or head coach benches them for the rest of their career. “Rewrite the rules on us or change the deal? Fine. We’ll find a friendlier, more stable team with a style more suitable to ours."

In the future, such "super-flexible" facilities might be planned in advance with the capability—and even the expectation—of moving their major assets between on- and off-grid applications, or even relocating to other states or grids altogether. The incentives could range from escaping bad policy to servicing higher-dollar data-center and other hyper-profitable customers willing to pay up.

And if states or RTOs attempt to stop assets from leaving, they'd do so at risk of repelling future investment in the state or on the system—lest those investments conclude they'll be held hostage to the same value-destroying policy, regulatory whiplash, poor treatment or dearth of opportunity others are trying to flee. Want to keep generation assets in your state or on your system? Better treat them fairly.

Yes, it's an ambitious idea—maybe even fantastical. We get that. But before you dismiss it as too far out, consider that Elon Musk is reportedly moving an *entire gas-fired power plant* from Europe to power more quickly an xAI super facility in Memphis, TN. Look it up if you don't believe us.

Bottom Line: Wouldn't a transfer portal of sorts for US power assets be the ultimate "market-based" solution to damaging regulatory and legal seesawing—if for no other reason than it would hold accountable lawmakers and regulators prone to changing the rules mid-game? One thing's for sure, the states, grids, polticians and regulators howling the loudest over the idea would immediately out themselves as the ones to trust the least. And that alone might be reason enough to pursue it.

Are we wrong?