The West's climate hypocrisy towards Africa must end

Rich Western nations and their development banks love to parade their climate virtue and wag their fingers at Africa. They insist that the continent leapfrog from no energy to trendy renewables like solar and wind, even as wealthy nations run mostly on fossil fuels.

At a time when 1.2 billion Africans together consume less electricity than 23 million Floridians, the World Bank diverts 45% of its financing to climate spending instead of focussing on its supposed purpose of ending poverty.

In his brand new op-ed for The Wall Street Journal (also accessible here), Lomborg argues that Africa deserves the same shot at development that the West took for granted, not a green script that keeps it energy-poor and dependent.

With the new Trump Administration, there is an opportunity for the U.S. to convince the rest of the West to abandon its hypocritical bullying of the world’s poor, and stop blocking the energy access required for sorely needed growth.

Lecture at Yale: Climate change is not the end of the world

Can we discuss climate change without resorting to alarmism? What are the urgent issues, and what deserves a measured approach?

Bjorn Lomborg recently gave a lecture at Yale Universitybased on his book False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.

His talk explored why our current approach to tackling climate change is flawed and proposed a more efficient method for addressing this critical issue.

The expensive green delusion

Despite green energy being promoted as cheap, studies show that the true cost of solar and wind is typically significantly higher than fossil fuels. Because modern societies need power around-the-clock, solar and wind energy needs plenty of back-up, often powered by fossil fuels. This means we pay for not one but two power systems.

The International Energy Agency just released new data on power prices which shows that the more solar and wind a country uses, the higher the electricity bills get. Lomborg visualized this latest data on his X account:

In his new column for newspapers around the globe, he points out that we need to face up to the truth. The claim that cheap solar and wind is taking over from fossil fuels is a dangerous, expensive lie.

The article is currently being syndicated; so far, publications include New York Post (USA), de Telegraaf (Netherlands), Portfolio (Hungary), Standard (Slovakia), Postimees (Estonia) and Bangkok Post (Thailand).

Three smart ways to fight climate change

Bjorn Lomborg recently concluded his 10-part series of columns for Canada’s National Post and the Fraser Instituteon a range of issues related to the misunderstanding about the real risks, tradeoffs and opportunities for reforms with respect to climate change.

In his concluding column, he argues that rather than pursuing costly and ineffective climate policies, Canada—and other nations—should adopt pragmatic strategies:

1. Invest in green innovation – Instead of subsidizing today’s inefficient technologies, let’s fund R&D to make renewables and other low-carbon solutions cheaper and more scalable. Breakthroughs, not mandates, will drive real change.

2. Focus on adaptation – Climate-related risks can be dramatically reduced through adaptation measures like better infrastructure, flood defenses, and early-warning systems. These are typically far more cost-effective than drastic emissions cuts.

3. Embrace human development – Eliminating poverty is not only beneficial for human flourishing — less death and hunger, more education and opportunity — but it also strengthens resilience against climate threats.

Net zero doesn’t pass the cost-benefit test

Climate activists and politicians constantly promise that the net zero agenda will “create jobs and economic growth,” as well as a “strong economy.” The truth is that net-zero policies generate vast costs for very little benefit — and we would be better off changing direction, as achieving net-zero carbon emissions is far more daunting than politicians admit.

The best academic estimates show that over the century policies to achieve net zero would cost everyone on the planet the equivalent of more than C$4,000 every year. Because most people in poor countries cannot afford anywhere near this, if the cost falls solely on the rich world, the price tag is almost C$30,000 per person per year. That’s C$120,000 per proverbial family of four. Every year for the rest of this century, global costs would exceed benefits by over C$32 trillion.

But this incredible sacrifice must surely be worth it, right? Unfortunately that’s not the case. The benefits pale in comparison: Over this century, the average person would experience benefits worth C$700 a year.

Read Lomborg’s full column in National Post.

“Best Things First” now available in Polish

Bjorn Lomborg’s bestselling book “Best Things First” is now available in Polish language. Later this week, Lomborg will go to Warsaw for a book launch event, and he has already given interviews in Polish media such as money.pl.

Best Things First was named one of the best books of 2023 by The Economist and has also made the “best books” list of e.g. The Financial Times and Spain’s newspaper of record El Pais.

Banks and businesses are going silent on green goals

Over the past decade, the leaders of corporate and international organizations became used to being lauded for making grand but ultimately empty, green promises on stages in Davos and climate summits. How quickly things have changed.

Fear of being called out by the Trump administration is forcing many leaders into changing course – at least in their rhetoric.

But we need a shift not just in rhetoric, instead focusing on actual development and human flourishing.

The era of being cheered on for every green promise and vow – regardless of how silly or self-defeating – has come to an end. Now it’s time for those leaders to get back to business.

Read Lomborg’s column in newspapers around the world, including The Sunday Telegraph (UK), Fox News (USA), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Business Times (Singapore), The Punch (Nigeria), BusinessDay (South Africa), New Vision(Uganda), Daily Graphic (Ghana), Expansion (Spain), Tempi(Italy), Het Financieele Dagblad (Netherlands), Lidove noviny(Czech Republic), Portfolio (Hungary), Milenio (Mexico), El Universal (Venezuela), CR Hoy (Costa Rica) and El Pais(Uruguay).

Following his lecture at Yale University, Bjorn Lomborg went to New York City to discuss this op-ed as well as a new geoengineering project on US television shows such as The Bottom Line (Fox Business) and The Will Cain Show (Fox News).

Fantastic: Extreme poverty in India has dropped from 16.2% to just 2.3% in 11 years

