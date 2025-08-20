EV trucks, while sporting lower emissions, are generally costlier than gasoline-fueled options. GM's base model electric Chevy Silverado work truck starts at $55,000 and is rated at 286 miles of driving on a charge. The more expensive EVs can go farther. The cheapest gasoline version starts around $37,000 and can drive about 450 miles on a tank.



“There's a level of anxiety here, because we've been down for two and a half years," says David Michaels, chairman of the General Motors unit of United Auto Workers Local 5960 in Orion. We believe in the EV, but we want to be versatile. A lot of our members transferred to Factory Zero, and they want to come home."



Our Take 1: This is just one more example of how the wheels continue to come off what has been a poorly conceived and ham-handedly executed energy transition. It's been a galloping misallocation of capital... and a massive waste of time, money and resources.



Our Take 2: Maybe the next time around—rather than allowing climate scientists, environmental activists, and know-nothing politicians to redesign our transportation and energy systems, a few more critical thinkers will be invited to weigh in. One can at least hope, right?



Our Take 3: To the extent that China now dominates the global auto market—as is increasingly being suggested—no one has had a bigger hand in it than Western auto companies themselves. They, of all parties, understood that the Chinese held all the cards for the production of EV batteries, yet they blithely went along. It's one of the great strategic gaffes ever. One for the ages, really.