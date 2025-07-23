The White House released a report on Thursday detailing the risks of America’s soaring electricity demand and the economic benefits of the Trump administration’s energy policies.

America’s electricity demand is surging as power plants phase out and the anticipation for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers grows, presenting the risk of blackouts and climbing energy costs, according to the new White House report and multiple other analyses. The Trump administration is moving to mitigate these risks and boost GDP growth through pro-energy policies, according to the report.

“As U.S. energy needs increase in the presence of increasing domestic reshoring of manufacturing as well as growing artificial intelligence (AI) and data processing capabilities, the United States needs to expand its energy output while ensuring that its energy goals are met without excessive regulations,” the report reads. “We estimate that policies which support American energy dominance could raise GDP by at least 0.56-1.90 percent by 2035, or 0.31-1.23 percent without deregulation effects.” (RELATED: Blackouts Coming If America Continues With Biden-Era Green Frenzy, Trump Admin Warns)

The anticipation of data centers and more onshore manufacturing will take more electricity than the U.S. is projected to produce, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data and a recent ICF International report. The White House report states that implementing President Donald Trump’s pro-energy policies can both mitigate these risks and cause significant economic growth.

The report notes that the U.S. can expand its electricity output through additional deregulation for the coal, oil and gas industries. Additionally, opening more federal lands for oil and gas leasing would boost energy supply and GDP, according to the report.

“Working with federal agencies and Congress to put into effect the policies and proposals described in this paper will help cement U.S. energy dominance and supply American households and industries with affordable and reliable energy,” the report reads. It continues to note that if restrictions are removed for offshore oil reservoirs, liquified natural gas (LNG) exports are increased and more deregulatory moves are made, there could be an almost 2% GDP increase by 2035.

The report also warns that a heavy reliance on green energy like wind and solar contributed to Spain’s April blackout, and that the deadly power outage is a “concerning example of some critical flaws of renewable energy.”

If Climategate taught us anything, it’s that sunlight remains the best disinfectant. Only by exposing these networks and demanding transparency can we hope to restore some semblance of integrity to both climate science and the courts.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

BOTTOMLINE: “If Climategate taught us anything, it’s that sunlight remains the best disinfectant. Only by exposing these networks and demanding transparency can we hope to restore some semblance of integrity to both climate science and the courts.”