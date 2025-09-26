The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
8h

🤔🤔🤔 Wonder if that MIGHT have anything to do with an increase in "plant food"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture